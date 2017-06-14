News Release — Age Well

May 25, 2017

Sara Wool

802-662-5229

[email protected]

Albany College of Pharmacy’s Vermont Campus Partners with Age Well to provide Experiential Education Opportunities to Students

May 25, 2017 (Essex Junction, VT/Colchester, VT) – The Vermont campus of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) is pleased to announce a new partner in our Experiential Education Program. Age Well (formerly the Champlain Valley Agency on Aging) and Vermont-campus pharmacy students in their second professional year will be working together, providing patient care in the Team Based Care Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experience. Students in this longitudinal experience will travel to patients’ homes with Age Well Care Coordinators, providing medication reconciliation and information to optimize patient outcomes. Students will employ their counseling and therapeutic skills as well as learn the importance of working within the “Health Care Team”. This interprofessional experience will not only benefit students, but will reinforce the value of the contributions of all the team members in the patient-centered care model.

“Healthcare is delivered to patients by a number of professionals. Nowhere is this more evident than with our aging population. With multiple providers involved, it is critical that there be good communication amongst everyone on the healthcare team for optimal outcomes. ACPHS is pleased to partner with Age Well to provide these opportunities for our students and to improve the health of Vermonters.” Stated Robert A. Hamilton, Pharm.D., MPH, Dean and Professor, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

As the delivery of healthcare evolves to become more interconnected, coordinating care between nurses, pharmacists, physicians, social workers and other disciplines has become increasingly important. In its simplest form, interprofessional collaboration is the practice of approaching patient care from a team-based perspective. With collaborations of this nature, we can help reduce inefficiencies in patient care,” said Age Well’s Director of Care Coordination, Debra Gaylord, RN. “This means that assessments and treatments are done together, and the focus is on the client as a whole. Patient outcomes, quality of care and cost of care delivery are all optimized when disciplines work together toward a shared goal.”