Vermont Brewers Festival at Killington Resort

BURLINGTON, VT- The Vermont Brewers Association (VBA) is pleased to announce its newest Brewers Festival. For the last 25 years, the Association has been running a successful event on the waterfront in Burlington, VT. Now, we will be bringing a second festival to the picturesque mountain setting of Killington Resort.

On March 24, 2018, the VBA will host its first winter festival. It will be a one day event with two sessions to choose from to attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample beers and meet the brewers at the event, located outside the K-1 base lodge at Killington Resort.

Avery Schwenk, Hermit Thrush Brewery Vice President and VBA Board President stated “We are thrilled to announce a new festival in Southern Vermont focused on collaborations between brewers. Vermont brewers will be bringing unique, collaborative beers made especially for this festival to showcase the connections between and creativity of our member breweries. Killington is the perfect location for this event, and we expect attendees will be as excited as we are about the opportunity to end a great morning of skiing and riding by coming off the slopes to a festival where they can mingle with our brewers while sampling great beer.”

The first opportunity to purchase tickets will be at the Vermont Brewers Festival on July 21st and 22nd. If you don’t have your tickets to the VBA’s summer festival you can still purchase tickets to the Friday, July 21st sessions at vtbrewfest.com

“Killington is proud to be chosen as the site for the winter edition of the Vermont Brewers Association event. We are looking forward to giving our guests a new unique and fun opportunity to experience the best in Vermont skiing and riding and craft beer. This will be a great après event for skiers and riders coming off the mountain”, said Rob Megnin, Director of Marketing, Sales and Events.

All proceeds from the event will support the Vermont Brewers Association, a nonprofit founded in 1995 to promote and strengthen the culture of craft brewing in Vermont through marketing, education, and advocacy for Vermont made beer.

