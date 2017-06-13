 

Vermont Afterschool receives grant to build rural work-based learning

Jun. 13, 2017

News Release — Vermont Afterschool, Inc.
June 12, 2017

CONTACT:
Holly Morehouse
802-598-4005
[email protected]

Vermont Afterschool, Inc. Receives Grant from the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation to Build Work-Based Learning Opportunities in Rural Vermont

Colchester, VT: Vermont Afterschool, Inc. is pleased to announce it has received a $30,000 grant from the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation for the 2017-2018 school year to create meaningful job and expanded learning opportunities for students across rural Vermont.

This grant will support Vermont Afterschool to train high school students who will teach science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) content to their local afterschool and summer learning programs. The grant also provides support to Vermont Afterschool’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of STEM instruction in Vermont’s afterschool and summer learning programs.

Over the course of the year, high schools students at five different afterschool programs will receive training from STEM experts; practice delivering lessons with feedback; work on planning, goal-setting, and reflection; and receive ongoing support as they teach STEM lessons to elementary students in afterschool programs. The high school students will receive compensation for their time, and are located in areas where finding part-time work can be challenging for youth. The five selected sites will cover the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union, Windham Central Supervisory Union, Orange Windsor Supervisory Union, and Lamoille South Supervisory Union.

Executive Director Holly Morehouse emphasized that the grant comes at an exciting time when Vermont Afterschool is already expanding its STEM efforts in beneficial ways. “Our ultimate goal is to see measurable STEM-related gains for the high school students working in the programs as well as the younger afterschool students attending as participants,” stated Morehouse. “We see these types of out-of-school time work-based learning experiences as being essential to student success and connecting youth to careers and college.”

The J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation collaborates with educators, organizations, and philanthropists to improve and promote postsecondary and career education opportunities within the state with the conviction that through this work Vermont’s most important resource — its people — will become more fully empowered.

