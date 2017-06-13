Rights and Democracy to host speaker on gentrification and development

News Release — Rights and Democracy

June 13, 2017

How to Kill a City: Author to Speak on Gentrification & Development

BURLINGTON — As a strategy for economic advancement, development needs to be balanced by policies that prevent the otherwise inevitable geographic inequity of displacement.

That’s the conclusion of a new book, How to Kill a City, which will be the focus of a community discussion on June 30th hosted by Rights & Democracy (RAD).

RAD is hosting Peter Moskowitz, author of How to Kill a City: Gentrification, Inequality, and the Fight for the Neighborhood at the SEABA Center, 404 Pine Street in Burlington, from 6:30-8PM on Friday, June 30. In addition, UVM Professor Thomas Visser will share a history of Memorial Auditorium, which is being considered for redevelopment.

Moskowitz uses Detroit, San Francisco, New Orleans and NYC as models for how standard development policies can set a region on a path toward gentrification. This is a key topic of ongoing discussions in Burlington about current, and future, plans for growth and development.

Library Journal calls How To Kill A City, “A forceful critique of gentrification and its impact on disempowered members of American society.”

Mark Karlin of Truthout says, “Gentrification takes a community’s personal tragedy, loss and destruction, and monetizes it. Understanding how this happens, and how individuals may unwittingly find themselves a part of it is what makes Moskowitz’s book so important. It isn’t a lesson about what happened, it’s a warning about what is happening now.”

Moskowitz has written for the Guardian, New York Times, New Republic, Wired, Slate, Buzzfeed, and many others. A former staff writer at Al Jazeera America, he is a graduate of Hampshire College and the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. Moskowitz lives in New York City.

In addition to Moskowitz, Thomas Visser, professor and director of the Historic Preservation Program at UVM, will open the event with a brief presentation about the history of Memorial Auditorium, drawing from the research of graduate student Emma Rose Haggerty. Visser’s talk will help Burlington citizens understand the value, symbolism and cultural relevance of the 1928 structure. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger intends to solicit community input about the future of the auditorium through a public request for proposals. The time is right to understand Memorial Auditorium’s place in Burlington’s civic story.