Norwich University bell concerts kick off July 1

News Release — Norwich University

June 12, 2017

Contact:

Daphne Larkin

802-485-2886

[email protected]

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Bring a picnic and a lawn chair to the Upper Parade Ground on the beautiful campus of Norwich University and enjoy free outdoor concerts performed on the Charlotte Nichols Greene Memorial Carillon.

Concerts will be held rain or shine on five consecutive Saturdays from July 1 to July 29. All concerts begin at 1 p.m. Following each original, hour-long performance, guests are invited to tour the bell tower and view a demonstration of the instrument.

Programs feature a variety of classical, folk, traditional, Broadway, and contemporary music arranged specifically for carillon.

The largest musical instrument in the world, the carillon is played with both hands and feet. Notes are played by striking levers stoutly wired to the clappers of a tower’s many bells. Norwich’s carillon, one of only two such instruments in the state of Vermont, comprises 47 bells, the largest of which weighs 3500 pounds.

2017 CARILLON CONCERT SERIES SCHEDULE

July 1 Tatiana Lukyanova

Instructor, Belgian Carillon School and St. Petersburg Conservatory

July 8 George Matthew Jr.

Carillonneur, Norwich University and Middlebury College

July 15 Elena Sadina and Sergei Gratchev

Instructors, Belgian Carillon School

July 22 Nikita Gratchev (Norwich Debut!)

Graduate, Belgian Carillon School

July 29 Gordon Slater

Carillonneur Emeritus, Canadian Dominion

For more information, visit alumni.norwich.edu/NUCarillon.