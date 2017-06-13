News Release — FreshTracks Capital

June 13, 2017

FreshTracks Capital Expands Consumer Brand Investments with Redd Superfood Energy Bars and Reilly’s HempVet Pet Supplements

Shelburne, VT (June 13, 2017) – FreshTracks Capital announces further investments in growing consumer brands in the region with Redd superfood energy bars and Reilly’s HempVet nutritional pet supplements. These are the third and fourth investments from FreshTracks Capital’s newly launched investment fund, FreshTracks IV.

Redd (Research Enhanced Design + Development) was founded by Alden Blease, who while in college became obsessed with finding the healthiest, most nutrient-rich foods in the world. Alden was joined in 2016 by CEO Peter Van Alstine to launch Redd, and they’ve been on a roll ever since.

Within the fast-growing energy bar category, Redd offers great-tasting plant-based superfood energy bars that deliver Positive Energy™. Redd bars feature clean protein (pumpkin seed) that efficiently converts to energy, 11 superfoods, 23 vitamins and minerals, and an extra energy boost from yerba mate and maca. Redd’s products are uncompromised, and they are committed to developing highly-functional, nutrient-dense, indulgent, on-the-go superfoods. FreshTracks Capital is joined in this round of $1.5 million investment by a group of investors with deep expertise and experience in natural products and consumer packaged goods.

FreshTracks Capital Managing Director T.J. Whalen said, “I first met Peter Van Alstine on a chairlift at Sugarbush, and found that we had common interests and similar perspectives on the opportunity for emerging brands in this category. Peter gave me some Redd product samples, which I took with me on a ski trip out west, and I was blown away with the product’s effectiveness. Given Redd’s on-trend product profile, effective formulations, strong brand, and proven team capabilities, I think Redd can be a real player in the rapidly-growing $6+ billion food bar category.”

FreshTracks Capital has also recently invested in Reilly’s HempVet, a new Vermont-based pet nutrition and supplement company led by founder Bill Reilly. Reilly’s HempVet offers innovative hemp-based (non-psychoactive) nutritional supplements for dogs, an emerging segment in the $60 billion pet industry. The phytocannabinoid-rich superfood supplements feature naturally-occurring cannabinoids (CBD) and other ingredients to treat a number of common pet issues. All Reilly’s HempVet products are made in Vermont with proprietary formulations developed by a team of experienced professionals from the pet nutrition industry. FreshTracks is joined in this $525,000 seed investment by a group of strategic co-investors who provide additional marketplace and scientific expertise, raw material supply, and distribution relationships. Learn more at ReillysHempVet.com.