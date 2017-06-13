Firefighters’ Association adopts network public safety policy statement

News Release — Vermont State Firefighters’ Association

June 12, 2017

Contact:

Ron Kumetz

(802) 796-6032

[email protected]

Vermont State Firefighters’ Association adopts policy statement on FirstNet and the Public Safety Broadband Network Commission

The quarterly board meeting of the Vermont State Firefighters Association was held in

Pittsford on June 11, 2017. VSFA represents more than 4500 volunteer firefighters and is the largest organization of public safety first responders in the state.

The VSFA Board members discussed the development of FirstNet and the Vermont Public Safety Broadband Network Commission and how these specifically impact Vermont. Discussions included coverage concerns, draft state plan review, opt-in versus opt-out scenarios and system security.

Governor Scott must make a decision later this year to either Opt-In to the radio area network (RAN) as proposed by AT&T in a draft state plan to be issued on June 19, or alternatively, to Opt-Out and issue an RFP to partner with other carriers offering LTE coverage to build and maintain the Vermont components of a hardened and interoperable Radio Area Network portion of the national FirstNet system.

The VSFA board adopted the following policy position on the creation of Vermont FirstNet:

1. Vermont should proceed with a provisional strategy of opting out of the proposed AT&T

radio area network unless AT&T’s state plan for Vermont demonstrates that the plan

represents the best possible coverage.

2. Vermont should take action to issue a Request For Proposals immediately for FirstNet

RAN alternatives and plans from other carriers or carrier alliances which might include

neighboring states.

3. Achieving the most complete terrestrial coverage is paramount. If the coverage is

insufficient, then luring agencies into becoming dependent upon FirstNet technologies

and applications which rely on the broadband network is simply a formula for disaster.

4. Vermont should require both updated drive test and terrain propagation modeling for all

carriers to support a detailed comparison of multiple RAN proposals.

5. Vermont should seek to leverage the maximum benefit from the FirstNet planning

process to achieve the most derivative benefits including potential improvements to the

public LTE networks regardless of the federal position that Firstnet focus solely on first

responders.

6. VSFA encourages the Public Safety Broadband Network Commission to alter its

current course and undertake all available measures to implement the above

recommendations as soon as possible

FirstNet Vermont http://psbc.vermont.gov/ – FirstNet National http://www.FirstNet.gov