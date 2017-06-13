 

Burlington Electric adds plug-in hybrids to electric vehicle incentive program

News Release — Burlington Electric
June 13, 2017

Contact:
Mike Kanarick
802.735.7962

Burlington Electric Adds Plug-in Hybrids to EV Rebate Incentive Program
Program Addition Will Help Meet Renewable Energy Goals

Burlington, VT – The Burlington Electric Department today announced that it has added plug-in hybrids to its electric vehicle (EV) rebate incentive program, first announced two weeks ago (original launch press release here and below). Through this new program component, members of the Burlington community will be eligible for a $600 rebate on the purchase or lease of a new plug-in hybrid EV with an electric range of 20 or more miles and an MSRP of less than $50,000. The program will add to Burlington Electric’s efforts to meet Vermont’s Renewable Energy Standard (RES).

The following seven additional plug-in hybrid EVs now are eligible for the rebate incentive: BMW i3 with gas backup; Chevrolet Volt; Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid; Ford C-Max Energi; Ford Fusion Energi; Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid; and Toyota Prius Prime.
“We are glad to add plug-in hybrids to our rebate program mix,” said Neale Lunderville, Burlington Electric General Manager. “Plug-ins are a step in the right direction toward achieving our climate goals. Data shows that many daily commutes can be served in full by plug-in EVs operating on electric range, achieving many of the same benefits for customers that fully electric vehicles offer.”

All Burlington Electric customers, residential and commercial, who register their newly-purchased all-electric and plug-in hybrid EVs in Burlington are eligible to take advantage of this special rebate program, which will be available through the end of 2017 and may be renewed or modified for future years. Customers may purchase a qualifying EV from any dealership in or outside Vermont. After purchasing an EV, customers should complete and submit the rebate form found on the Burlington Electric EV website, along with a copy of the sales receipt, to Energy Services, Burlington Electric, 585 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401. Customers are limited to one rebate per household or business.

