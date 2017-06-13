Brattleboro Museum and Art Center exhibits closing June 18

News Release — Brattleboro Museum and Art Center

June 11, 2017

Six exhibits closing June 18 at Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

BRATTLEBORO, VT — The six exhibits currently on view at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) will close on Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m. The museum will then be closed from June 19 through June 23 to install new exhibits opening to the public on Saturday, June 24.

According to BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld, the six departing exhibits — “Drawn Home: Paul Shore,” “Glasstastic,” “Luminous Muqarna: Soo Sunny Park,” “Seriously Funny: Ed Koren,” “Ghost Mesa: Claire Van Vliet,” and “Apperances & Reality: Mary Welsh.” — have been very well received since they opened in mid-March. “Attendance is up 30% over the same period a year ago,” said Lichtenfeld. “From Ed Koren’s wry cartoons to Soo Sunny Park’s selfie-inspiring installation, it seems like visitors of all ages and backgrounds have found something that piques their interest.”

Before the spring exhibits are packed up for good, BMAC is throwing a free closing celebration for “Glasstastic,” the exhibit that features glass sculptures of imaginary creatures designed by kids in grades K-6. Many of the professional glass artists and kid-designers represented in the exhibit will be on hand for the farewell party, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m.

The new exhibits opening on June 24 are “Wolf Kahn: Density & Transparency,” sponsored by Foard Panel, “The Boomer List: Photographs by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders,” “Lost Porches: Nathalie Miebach,” “Spaceship of Dreams: William Chambers,” “Boundaries, Balance, and Confinement: Mary Admasian,” and “Free Fall: Barbara Garber.” BMAC members are invited to an opening reception and preview of the new exhibits on Friday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m.

“The Boomer List: Photographs by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders” was developed by the Newseum in collaboration with AARP. The Newseum, an interactive museum of news, is located in Washington, D.C. AARP is the exclusive sponsor of “The Boomer List” exhibit.

Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. The museum’s galleries and gift shop are open every day except Tuesday, 11-5. Regular admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $4 for students. Members and children 18 and under are admitted free of charge. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the museum is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit www.brattleboromuseum.org.

Major support for BMAC is provided by its members, the Vermont Arts Council, Allen Brothers Oil, C&S Wholesale Grocers, David Walter Goldsmith & Platinumsmith, the Four Columns Inn, People’s United Bank, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery.