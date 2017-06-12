White River Junction Veteran Affairs Medical Center Makes Strides in Health Care

News Release — Department of Veteran Affairs

June 9, 2017

Contact:

Katherine Tang 802-295-9363, ext. 5880

[email protected]

“White River Junction VAMC: Relentless Forward Progress”

White River Junction, VT – On May 31, 2017 VA Secretary David Shulkin addressed the “State of VA” in a White House briefing. He outlined 13 areas for improvement within the Department of Veteran Affairs that include concerns such as access to care, community care, quality of care, and Veteran suicide.

White River Junction VA Medical Center has made great strides in becoming among the 22% of VA facilities that offer same-day access for primary care and mental health. Their access numbers can be found on accesstocare.va.gov where you can also compare facilities nationwide. Ninety seven percent of Veterans reported they were able to get an appointment when they felt they needed one for primary care at White River Junction.

A new approach is being tried in the North Country of New Hampshire to facilitate the use of the Choice Program. Through Town Halls hosted in the North Country, the feedback was clear: Veterans wanted access to healthcare seven days a week. Use of existing, community resources were the only logical answer to the request for daily access to care. However, this meant that Veterans would have to use the Veteran’s Choice Program to access care in the community. Through a Facilitated Nurse Case Management model with forward-deployed nurse case managers, Veterans and community providers are able to get assistance navigating all aspects of the Choice Program. Veterans who are seen in the community using the Choice Program are able to use the nurse case managers for any assistance: scheduling appointments through HealthNet, getting billing questions answered, and get general questions answered. Since the beginning of this program over 60% of the contact made with a nurse case manager was for assistance in navigating the Choice program. Approximately 20% of the calls were from providers in community practices! The program is still fairly new, but is showing great potential to better serve these Veterans and the community providers.

Dr. Shulkin made mention of the troubling statistic that 20 Veterans die a day by suicide and of those 20, 14 did not receive treatment from the VA. Later this summer, emergency mental health services will be authorized for those discharged with less than honorable who are in crisis. In White River Junction it is stressed that ‘suicide prevention is everyone’s business’ and all VA staff are trained in knowing the signs and symptoms of suicide as well as how to refer for help. This training is repeated annually. There is a new initiative with areas of focus including: engagement of staff and leadership across the VA, gaining strategic community partnerships, engagement in high quality mental health treatment that is Veteran centered, proactive research and data science. There is also a focus on women Veterans as their rates of suicide are very high: 98% of women Veterans that commit suicide did not receive care at the VA. White River Junction VAMC is proud to have the Women’s Comprehensive Care Clinic on campus to provide a safe environment for our women Veterans. This clinic offers an array of treatment services tailored to women’s health and provides socials for women Veterans to connect.

It is important to the leadership of White River Junction VAMC that Veterans and their family members attend their upcoming Town Hall event as it is an open forum for their voices to be heard. These events are set in place to hear from the public as the facility is always striving to enhance the Veteran experience. The facility’s next town hall event is Friday, June 30 at 12:00PM in building 44 room 103; light refreshments and snacks will be provided.