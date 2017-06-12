 

We made our 50 monthly membership goal. Thank you!! $42,000 left to go in four days.

Jun. 12, 2017, 5:46 am by Leave a Comment
VTDigger staff

VTDigger staff

We are so grateful to the 50 new monthly donors who helped us meet the goal for a $3,000 match from a generous donor. Thank you for your support!

The fund drive ends Thursday, June 15. If you haven’t given yet, we need your help to raise the final $42,000 left in our Spring membership campaign.

VTDigger’s independent, investigative journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce.

No other news outlet in the state has made this level of commitment to investigative reporting.

  • We broke the stories about allegations of fraud at Jay Peak two years before federal regulators brought charges.
  • We revealed that the Coventry town clerk has allegedly embezzled from the town for years. Our reporting has shown a light on the government’s failure to address the allegations.
  • Our reporters broke the stories about allegations of loan fraud at Burlington College in 2014.

Once we break a story, we stay on it, ensuring you have information about the latest developments. That’s because we believe old-fashioned, daily reporting is the best way to shine a light on the state’s problems. Without fair and accurate reporting on our problems, it’s impossible to find solutions.

If you rely on our ongoing investment in the Southern Vermont Bureau, coverage of Chittenden County and daily reports on politics, health care, education, criminal justice and the environment, please donate now.

We need your help to keep VTDigger strong.

We have $42,000 left to raise.

Thank you for your help!

Anne Galloway
Editor, VTDigger

We thank readers who have already contributed to our spring membership drive.

Ways to give

A tax-deductible gift to VTDigger is one of the best ways to ensure that our reporting remains strong.

All donors are entered to win a brand new bike from our friends at Onion River Sports.
Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With:
Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder and editor of VTDigger.org and the executive director of the Vermont Journalism Trust. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "We made our 50 monthly membership goal. Thank you!! $42,000 left to g..."