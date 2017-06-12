Vermont Works Announces Executive Director and Board Member

News Release — Vermont Works

June 12, 2017

Contact:

Kevin Ellis

802-371-8112

[email protected]

Vermont Works Management Company LLC Announces Executive Director for Vermont Innovation Commons, and a New Board Member

Latest Additions Bring Additional Senior Leadership in Support of Firm’s Commitment to Bolster Innovation and Job Growth

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont Works Management Company LLC, a new investment firm planning to invest millions of dollars in Vermont companies, today announced two major appointments to its team.

South Hero attorney Mark Naud will become the Executive Director of the firm’s Vermont Innovation Commons, a planned purpose-built co-living/working space in downtown Burlington.

Elisabeth (Liz) Robert, the CEO of Terry Bicycles and the former CEO of Vermont Teddy Bear, has joined the firm’s Board of Directors.

Naud will join Vermont Works in August as Executive Director of the Vermont Innovation Commons project, championing the development of a new real estate project to house a business accelerator with education, co-working and co-living space; and providing facilities, services, and guidance to nurture startup and growth companies with sustainable business practices that will support their operating, economic and social success. In addition to his environmental law practice, Naud was until recently the Executive Director at the Community Sailing Center on Lake Champlain.

“I am looking forward to working with the best business minds in Vermont and elsewhere to foster increased innovative thinking right here at home,” Naud said. “The combination of sustainable business practices and the innovative spirit of Vermonters is a powerful asset, and I am eager to help our entrepreneurs find new avenues towards success.”

“We are excited to have Mark at the helm of the Vermont Innovation Commons,” said Robert Zulkoski, CEO of Vermont Works Management Company LLC. “With The Commons, Vermont Works aims to develop an innovation hub for the state that will leverage Vermont’s human capital, including educators and innovators from around the world, to foster a nurturing environment for startup and growth firms, with the goal of creating living-wage jobs, and attracting and retaining youth and innovation to the state. Mark’s proven track record of leadership, evidenced by the successful development of the new Community Sailing Center, will make The Commons a new and important landmark in the business community.”

Liz Robert brings considerable leadership and community experience to the company’s board of directors. In addition to her remarkable business achievements at Terry Bicycles, Vermont Teddy Bear, and elsewhere, she is a member of the Middlebury College Board of Trustees, where she currently chairs the Vermont Relations Committee.

“I think it is so important in Vermont’s lethargic economic environment to see another serious, fundable capital resource for Vermont’s developing businesses emerge from the private sector,” Liz Robert said. “Both Robert [Zulkoski] and [CEO] Frank [Koster] bring weighty experience in fundraising and capital management, and though still in in their own start-up mode, demonstrate an ability to make things happen deliberately. Not only will Vermont Works provide capital, but the model also includes an operational support component. This is where I can fit in. I hope to bring my hands-on experience managing very different Vermont businesses to contribute individualized marketing, operations and financial insights, strategies and discipline to our partner companies from start-ups to growth-stage enterprises.”

“We’re pleased to say that Liz has agreed to join the Board of Directors of Vermont Works Management Company LLC,” said Zulkoski. “Liz is a rock star addition to our team. Business ‘start-up,’ ‘going-private,’ ‘turn-around,’ ‘relocation-preneur’ and real estate developer – there are very few Vermont business challenges Liz has taken on and not mastered. A graduate of both UVM’s Grossman School of Business and Middlebury College, Liz is a singular individual within the Vermont Business Community; uniquely positioned to help create value within our portfolio of companies,” said Zulkoski.

Robert will be the Vermont Entrepreneurship Director on the firm’s Board.