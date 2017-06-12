News Release — Vermont State Dental Society

June 3, 2017

Contact:

Mark Crow

802-658-1369

[email protected]

Vermont Dentists Support Special Olympics Vermont Summer Games

South Burlington, Vermont – Over 50 oral healthcare providers, including those entering the UVM dental residency program this month, are volunteering this Saturday, June 3, at the Special Olympics Vermont Summer Games. Coordinated by the Vermont State Dental Society (VSDS), the dentists are providing free dental screenings to over 200 participating athletes and helping staff the event. The screenings, which are part of the Special Olympics Special Smiles program, are designed to increase access to dental care and promote oral healthcare for athletes and their families. In addition, because people with cognitive and physical disabilities can experience anxiety and trepidation when faced with a visit to a doctor or dentist, these screenings provide valuable experience to providers in treating this population.

The dental screenings include a visual exam, followed by hygiene counseling to encourage athletes too keep up with their brushing and flossing. The screenings also include a nutritional education component to help athletes understand how their diet affects their oral health. While the screenings are comprehensive, there are procedures in place to help athletes and their families with any necessary follow-up care.

This program has deep roots in Vermont, with many dentists returning each year to the Games to provide care, mentorship and supervision to the more than 20 dental students who come from throughout New England and Western New York dental schools to learn about treating this population and, while here, those students learn about the UVM Dental Residency Clinic and practicing dentistry in Vermont. Based on past experience, this exposure has helped recruit needed dentists to the state.

“We are so proud and pleased to participate in these Games again,” said Vaughn Collins, Executive Director of VSDS. “It is really important to our members to fundraise and volunteer for the Games and to continue to support increased access to quality oral healthcare. This event and the partnership created between Special Smiles and Special Olympics Vermont is win-win.”

Learn more at www.vsds.org.