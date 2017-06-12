Vermont College of Fine Arts Hosts Protest Art Assembly

Contact:

VCFA PROTEST ART ASSEMBLY WILL CONNECT ARTISTIC PRACTICE TO POLITICAL PROTEST

Montpelier, Vt.—The Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) “Protest Art and the Art of Protest: An Assembly” has announced its upcoming themes for the four-day summer program. This first-time, short-form Assembly at VCFA’s Montpelier, Vt. campus will be a multi-disciplinary exploration of the form, content, purpose, and history of protest art. “Protest Art and the Art of Protest: An Assembly” is scheduled for August 18-21, 2017.

Each day of the Assembly includes presentations, readings, and break out sessions for individual and collaborative art projects emerging from topical discussions such as:

• Identity, Intention, and Creative Communication: How might artists remain authentic in the service of social change?

• Urgency in the Fact of Environmental (and Global) Emergency: Can our art be timely as well as enduring?

• Oppositional Graphic Design: The power in creating critical images and subversive (such as anti-capitalist) narratives.

• Is there an Us in the U.S.? Immigration policy and the construction of nation, community, neighborhood, and self.

VCFA invites all interested artists, musicians, designers, filmmakers, and writers to this three-day assembly in a shared determination to connect artistic practice to political protest, with full awareness that the mindful process of artistic innovation is inherently political.

“Creative innovation may be inherently radical, but it takes dialogue and inquiry to successfully navigate the intersection of personal expression, public policy, and political reform. ‘Protest Art and The Art of Protest: An Assembly’ was founded to be generative, transformative, and productive for artists who seek to work in the service of social justice and democracy at a critical time for our culture,” said Stephen Pite, VCFA co-director of the Assembly.

VCFA faculty members representing many of the College’s eight graduate programs will direct the Assembly. Faculty representatives include Abby Frucht, Nikki Juen, Lauren Markham, Silas Munro, and Stephen Pite. A number of guest artists will also be on-hand, including Kevin Lo, Nate Marshall, Maple Razsa, and Emily Rose Schofield.

Registration for “Protest Art and the Art of Protest: An Assembly” is currently open. For more information on the Assembly, tuition, and accommodations, visit vcfa.edu/protest-art-and-art-protest-assembly or contact Stephen Pite at [email protected].