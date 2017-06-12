 

Paul Bruhn Awarded Vermont Council on Rural Development Lifetime Leadership Award

Jun. 12, 2017, 1:57 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Council on Rural Development
June 12, 2017

Contact:
Paul Costello
Phone: (802) 223-6091
[email protected]

On Thursday, June 8th the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) presented its annual Vermont Lifetime Leadership Award to Paul Bruhn, the Executive Director of Preservation Trust of Vermont for his transformational leadership in historic preservation and community development. The award was presented at the Downtown and Historic Preservation Conference at Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction by VCRD Executive Director Paul Costello and VCRD Board Chair and Deputy Secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Ted Brady.

According to Costello, “No one in the history of Vermont has had the reach and impact of Paul Bruhn for historic preservation, building restoration, Vermont downtown development, and community encouragement and empowerment.” As Senator Patrick Leahy’s first campaign manager, and for four years his chief of staff in DC, Bruhn was instrumental in finding the resources to drive the development of Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace. In 1980 Paul helped to found the Preservation Trust which has led over 1,500 community and historic preservation projects throughout Vermont from the Grand Isle Lake House and the Putney General Store to the Vermont Marble Museum in Proctor, Richmond’s Round Church, and The Single Chair at Mad River Glen. For many of us, Paul is the touchstone to Vermont’s living heritage and the catalyst for the vital future of Vermont’s special places.

The Vermont Council on Rural Development is a non-profit organization charged by the federal farm bill to act as a neutral convener at both the local and policy level supporting the progress of Vermont communities.

In presenting this lifetime achievement recognition, Ted Brady closed by saying: “VCRD is proud to present the 2017 Vermont Lifetime Leadership Award to this Vermont leader who has made an overarching contribution to protect and advance qualities of the state we love.”

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Paul Bruhn Awarded Vermont Council on Rural Development Lifetime Lead..."