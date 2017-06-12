 

Passport to Vermont Libraries Program encourages library visitors

Jun. 12, 2017, 3:21 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Library Association
June 10, 2017

Contact:
Jessamyn West
802-234-8910
[email protected]

Explore Vermont’s libraries with the Vermont Library Association’s Passport to Vermont Libraries!

From June first to September first, 118 Vermont public and academic libraries will be handing out passports in the 3rd annual Passport to Vermont Libraries program, encouraging Vermonters and visitors alike to visit some of Vermont’s unique, beautiful and creative libraries:

• The Isle La Motte Library, a lovely stone building. Their first librarian was a volunteer named Cynthia Ritchie, described as “an intelligent 12 year old girl.”

• The Belcher Library in Stockbridge which has a (probably) playable pump organ.

• Two libraries in Vermont are made of marble. West Rutland is one, can you find the other?

Local libraries will stamp your passport and some offer small prizes. Four patrons statewide (adult, young adult, child and one wild card) will receive Vermont Library Ambassador awards for visiting the most libraries. This is also second year of the award for the librarian who visits the most Vermont libraries. Patrons are encouraged to post pictures and stories on the VLAs facebook page

More details about the program are available at http://vermontlibraries.org/passport

Let’s come together to celebrate and enjoy our great public institutions this summer. See you at the library!

