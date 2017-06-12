 

General Manager of the Energy Co-op of Vermont to Step Down

Jun. 12, 2017, 11:08 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Energy Co-op of Vermont
June 12, 2017

Contact:
Richard Faesy
(802) 482-5001 x2

John Quinney to Step Down as General Manager of the Energy Co-op of Vermont

Colchester, Vermont, June 12, 2017…. The Energy Co-op of Vermont, a fuel oil and home efficiency services cooperative with headquarters in Colchester, Vermont, announced today that John Quinney will retire as General Manager at the end of 2017 following the selection of a new General Manager.

“Since I started with the Energy Co-op in 2001, our mission has been to help Vermonters make their homes more comfortable, healthy and energy-efficient,” says Quinney. “I’m proud of our unique position as a full-service fuel oil dealer that uses our cooperative business model to help our members make their homes more energy efficient and cut their fossil fuel use.”

“John has been a strong advocate for placing efficiency and renewables at the heart of the Energy Co-op’s business,” said Energy Co-op Board Chair, Richard Faesy. “For the past 16 years, he’s guided the Co-op through periods of volatile oil prices, launched the Co-op’s wood pellets delivery and energy efficiency businesses and introduced cold-climate heat pumps to the Co-op’s 2,000 members in northwestern and central Vermont.”

The Energy Co-op’s day-to-day fuel delivery, service and energy efficiency operations are directed by the Co-op’s managers and will not be affected by this change in leadership.

The Energy Co-op’s Board of Directors has launched a search for a new General Manager. To assure a smooth transition, Quinney will remain in his position until a replacement is hired. A complete job description for the position is available on the Energy Co-op’s website at www.ecvt.net/gm.

