Bennington Rights and Democracy to hold health care forum

News Release — Rights and Democracy

June 9, 2017

Healthcare- From World Class Chaos to Universal Care

Bennington,Vt…..June 9,2017 …

How do we go from the chaotic and unaffordable health insurance system in Vermont to actual healthcare for all? Rights and Democracy (“RAD”) Bennington Chapter will try to answer this question, with the help of our community, at a public forum on June 25, at the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington. The event will take place in the Crispe Room, from 3 pm until 5 pm. A local panel, including Dr. Dick Dundas of the Bennington Free Clinic, will share their thoughts and encourage audience questions and participation. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served.

This forum is a follow up to the Healthcare Rally held in May, and will focus on the Universal Healthcare Vermont is poised to implement under Act 48. “It seems as though most of our community knows that Vermont Health Connect, the health insurance system in our State, doesn’t work well. Even people that buy insurance through that system can’t afford to get the care they need. In Vermont’s healthcare reform law, the real goal all along was health care for all, not health insurance for all” said Charlie Murphy, of Bennington’s Vermont Center for Independent Living.

A panel from the community, including Dr. Dick Dundas of the Bennington Free Clinic, will try to provide information about Universal Care (ie ”Healthcare for All”) and answer questions about why it will work in Vermont. “We should each be able to exercise our right to healthcare,” said Dr. Dundas, “and it should not depend upon whether we can afford premiums, deductibles and copays”. Planners of the event noted that the current Vermont law actually declares that healthcare is a human right in the State of Vermont, for all residents of the State.

Panel members will give a glimpse of the history of the Healthcare Is a Human Right movement in Vermont, and what healthcare for all would look like in our State.

RAD members who planned the event say that other community events will take place over the summer. It is their hope that the people of Vermont will come together during the next legislative session to demand their right to healthcare.

RAD is affiliated with Our Revolution, a national partner, and has chapters throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.