News Release — Vermont Arts and Living

June 12, 2017

Contact:

Lynn Barrett

[email protected]

Bellows Falls Fish Ladder Visitor Center Closed Due to Water Damage—

may take up to a month to re-open

BELLOWS FALLS, VT – The Bellows Falls Fish Ladder Visitors Center is closed due to unexpected water damage that happened on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, reports Carrie King, executive director of The Nature Museum. “We have just cleared out the salvageable exhibit items. The water damage extends to the exhibit display cases, walls, floors, and other surfaces that require professional drying, cleaning and repair.” It is expected the restoration work will take up to a month before the Fish Ladder and Visitors Center will be reopened.

The Nature Museum is eager to get the center reopened. Last year the Visitor Center season was strong with more than 1,000 visitors including 129 center program participants. The Visitors Center featured many high quality environmental programs and events that sparked the interest of not only the local community but also out of town visitors. “The health of the Connecticut River is vital to the health of our region,” says King.

Through its nature programming, The Nature Museum seeks to inspire stewardship of the Connecticut River and all Vermont’s local waterways. In addition to the events offered at the Fish Ladder, free environmental education programs for all ages are offered at libraries in the area including Whiting Library, Chester, VT; Springfield Town Library, Springfield, VT and Silsby Public Library, Charlestown, NH.

Great River Hydro, LLC is the owner of the fish ladder as well as the hydroelectric facility in Bellows Falls. The Nature Museum provides staffing and programs at the Bellows Falls Fish Ladder Visitors Center during the summer months.

Under normal circumstances, the nature education center at the Bellows Falls Fish Ladder Visitor Center is open each weekend Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 3rd. The Visitor Center is home to a series of hands-on environmental programs and exhibits for local families and passing tourists. The Visitor Center is located at 17 Bridge Street in downtown Bellows Falls, next to the Post Office building. Admission and programs at the Visitor Center are always free.

For more information about the Bellows Falls Fish Ladder Visitor Center, please visit nature-museum.org or call 802-843-2111.