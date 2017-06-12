Alchemist Opportunity Fund Awards Scholarships

News Release — Alchemist Foundation

CONTACT:

Liz Schlegel

802-279-4695

[email protected]

15 Area Students Recognized

Stowe, VT –

June 12, 2017 – Supporting young Vermonters who are overcoming obstacles to go on to college and training is a wise investment. That’s why the Alchemist Foundation is awarding 15 scholarships to young men and women from four local high schools via the Alchemist Opportunity Fund.

The Alchemist Opportunity Fund is an annual scholarship program set up by The Alchemist in 2012 and administered by its new foundation. In prior years, scholarships were awarded only to students from Harwood Union High School, but this year the eligibility was expanded to include students from Stowe High School, Peoples Academy, Lamoille Union High School and local tech centers. The scholarship is renewable per semester, and can be used at colleges or accredited training programs; students are awarded up to $750 per semester and up to $6,000 over four years.

“We are delighted to be able to award scholarships to so many terrific young people,” said Jen Kimmich, co-owner and General Manager of The Alchemist. “Every applicant has a great story and amazing potential to make change in the world – honestly, it was very hard to choose among them. In the end, we ended up awarding more scholarships than we planned because these young folks are just so inspiring. The parents and community members from our area should be so proud! We are looking forward to see what all the young people graduating from our local high schools do in the years to come.”

The 2017 Alchemist Opportunity Fund scholars are: from Harwood Union High School, Emma Filkowski, Haley Hammond, Devon Noyes and Rachel Schwartz; from Lamoille Union High School, Brittany Bullard, Michael McLure, Lillian Oram, Michael Rossignol, and Lydia Tilton; from Peoples Academy, Allison Fitzgerald, Elizabeth LLoyd, and Destiny Wilcox; and from Stowe High School, Sarah Geissler, Iris Serrano and Mikayla Touchette. Awardees will be attending a variety of schools, most in Vermont, ranging from public colleges to technical training programs. Awards will be head at each high school’s awards night or graduation.