Gov. Phil Scott’s public schedule for the week of June 10

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 6/10/17 – 6/16/17
Saturday, June 10
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Milton High School Graduation
17 Rebecca Lander Drive, Milton, VT
Sunday, June 11
No public events scheduled
Monday, June 12
10:30 – 11:15 AM
H.495 and S.34 Bill Signing Ceremony
Goodridge Lumber, 183 Bailey Hazen Road, Albany, VT
Tuesday, June 13
12:15 – 1:30 PM
Ludlow Rotary Club Meeting
DJ’s Restaurant, 146 Main Street, Ludlow, VT
Wednesday, June 14
1:00 – 2:00 PM
Vermont Electric Co-op All Employee Meeting
Vermont Electric Co-op, 42 Wescom Road, Johnson, VT
6:00 – 7:00 PM
Small Business Administration (SBA) Awards
Middlebury Inn, 14 Court Street, Middlebury, VT
Thursday, June 15
11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Weekly Press Conference
Waterbury Center State Park, Waterbury, VT
Friday, June 16
9:00 – 10:00 AM
Smart Growth Summit
Champlain Room and Terrace at Champlain College, 375 Maple Street, Burlington, VT
Please note that this schedule is subject to change