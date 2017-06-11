 

Gov. Phil Scott’s public schedule for the week of June 10

Jun. 11, 2017, 3:23 pm by Leave a Comment

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 6/10/17 – 6/16/17

Saturday, June 10

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Milton High School Graduation
17 Rebecca Lander Drive, Milton, VT

Sunday, June 11

No public events scheduled

Monday, June 12

10:30 – 11:15 AM
H.495 and S.34 Bill Signing Ceremony
Goodridge Lumber, 183 Bailey Hazen Road, Albany, VT

Tuesday, June 13

12:15 – 1:30 PM
Ludlow Rotary Club Meeting
DJ’s Restaurant, 146 Main Street, Ludlow, VT

Wednesday, June 14

1:00 – 2:00 PM
Vermont Electric Co-op All Employee Meeting
Vermont Electric Co-op, 42 Wescom Road, Johnson, VT

6:00 – 7:00 PM
Small Business Administration (SBA) Awards
Middlebury Inn, 14 Court Street, Middlebury, VT

Thursday, June 15

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Weekly Press Conference
Waterbury Center State Park, Waterbury, VT

Friday, June 16

9:00 – 10:00 AM
Smart Growth Summit
Champlain Room and Terrace at Champlain College, 375 Maple Street, Burlington, VT

Please note that this schedule is subject to change

