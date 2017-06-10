Act 46 alternative school district merger rules approved - VTDigger

A legislative committee has approved new rules for school districts that choose not to merge with neighboring communities.

The so-called “alternative structures rules” were up for review at the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules on Thursday.

School districts that choose not to merge will be required to follow the new guidelines under Act 46, a state law that gives incentives to school districts that voluntarily consolidate.

The legislative panel, which reviews executive branch regulations, found that the alternative structures rules written by the Agency of Education and State Board of Education are an accurate interpretation of the 2015 law.

School districts that apply for an alternative structure under Section 9 of Act 46 must prove they provide equity, quality and adequate educational opportunities to students.

The applications must be submitted to the State Board of Education in the final phase of Act 46 mergers. The secretary of the Agency of Education is ultimately responsible for setting up new school districts.

A number of communities that were unable to merge with other districts previously balked at the state’s guidance.

In response, some House and Senate members drafted companion bills, H.15/S.15, that would have elevated “alternative structures,” changed timelines and protected small school grants. It also would have required the state board of education to consider alternative proposals. https://vtdigger.org/2016/08/03/districts-put-on-notice-about-challenge-of-avoiding-merger/

Neither the House or Senate education committees liked the companion bills.

Sen. Philip Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, chair of the Senate Education Committee, rejected the alternative options out of hand. He said school districts are supposed to merge if at all possible. “The few school districts” that can’t find a way to consolidate, he said, must work with the Agency of Education and the state board to devise an alternative.