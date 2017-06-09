News Release — Weston Playhouse Theatre Company
June 9, 2017
Contact:
Lucy Southwell
Tel. 802-824-8167 x 107
Email: [email protected]
For the Love of Art: Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s Annual Playdate at the Playhouse
On Saturday, June 3rd, 50 local students, ages four through eleven, performed their very own creative pieces for their friends and families on the Weston Playhouse stage. Students from The Little School in Weston, Cavendish Town Elementary School, Flood Brook School, and Windham Elementary School showed off their talents at the annual Playdate at the Playhouse.
Playdate at the Playhouse is a free family event on the Green in Weston, offering games, contests, and refreshments. The highlight of the day is a series of performances by area elementary students participating in the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s Early Stages Program.
In its tenth year, the Early Stages Program, under the umbrella of the theatre company’s education and outreach efforts, utilizes theatre as a fun and interactive tool to enhance literacy, build confidence, and encourage creativity. During the month of May, three Company teaching artists worked with students and teachers from four local schools to write, design, and perform short plays/scenes, inspired by REALLY ROSIE, the family-friendly show that opens the Company’s summer theatre season. The Early Stages Program is sponsored in part by a grant from the Philip S. Harper Foundation and support from The Bay and Paul Foundations.
Weston’s REALLY ROSIE by Maurice Sendak and Carole King runs June 22 through July 9 at the theatre’s OtherStages at the Weston Rod and Gun Club (982 Route 100S). Show times are Tues-Thurs at 1:00, Fri-Sat 1:00 and 4:00, and Sun at 3:00. It runs approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are just $15 for adults and $8 for kids and can be purchased by calling the box office at 802-824-5288 or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.