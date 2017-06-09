Contact:

Josh Wronski

[email protected]

802-229-0800

Emma Mulvaney-Stanak

[email protected]

802-999-6723

Progressive Party State Chair Steps Down

Burlington, VT – Emma Mulvaney-Stanak stepped down from her role as Progressive Party State Chair on Friday. The Progressive Party Coordinating Committee appointed Senator Anthony Pollina (P/D) from Washington County as interim State Chair until the Progressive Party State Committee can formally fill the vacancy in September.

“I came to this decision after a lot of thought and consideration. My professional responsibilities as a labor organizer are steadily growing as the political environment continues to attack labor unions. In order to do my best to support my union members and to also make sure our Party continues to thrive, I’ve decided to step aside,” said Mulvaney-Stanak.

Mulvaney-Stanak was first elected as State Chair in 2013 and again in 2015. From 2009 until 2012, she served as a City Councilor in Burlington, for Wards 2 and 3 in Burlington’s Old North End.

Sen. Pollina said “The Party is grateful for Emma’s leadership over the last four years. She’s worked to expand the number of Progressives running each election cycle. We’ve seen growth in both our Progressive caucuses in the legislature and the Burlington city council, in addition to electing the first Progressive Lt. Governor.”

The Progressive Party State Committee will meet in September to officially fill the State Chair position for the remaining three months of the two-year term. The Progressive Party will complete its statewide party reorganization process in November, which includes electing the full slate of Party officers and at-large coordinating committee members for the next two-year cycle.