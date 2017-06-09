Miller joins Dunkiel Saunders

News Release — Dunkiel Saunders

June 8, 2017

Contact:

Brian Dunkiel

(802) 860-1003 x104 (voice)

(802) 860-1208 (facsimile)

[email protected]

www.dunkielsaunders.com

Elizabeth Miller Brings Strategic Consulting and Legal Practice to Dunkiel Saunders

Dunkiel Saunders is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Miller has joined the firm as a partner.

Miller is an effective, resourceful lawyer with extensive litigation, regulatory, organizational leadership, communications, and crisis management experience. She helps organizations and institutions succeed whether they seek to grow or transform their business, promote a new project, meet a legal or regulatory challenge, or advocate public policy solutions. She is skilled at navigating complex regulatory environments at the local, state, and federal levels.

“I decided to join Dunkiel Saunders because I know the firm is committed to making a difference for its clients and for our broader community, as I am, by solving difficult problems with creativity and integrity,” Miller explained. “Their expertise — on regulatory and environmental matters, nonprofit and corporate governance, intellectual property, and litigation — will strongly complement my own strategic and legal practice.”

A successful litigator in private practice for many years, Liz joined the public sector in 2011. Liz served as Chief of Staff to former Governor Peter Shumlin and as Commissioner of the Vermont Public Service Department, where she led the state’s energy and telecommunications policy. More recently, she has maintained her own practice as a strategic consultant and lawyer to a variety of companies, nonprofits, and educational institutions. Liz will bring her practice to Dunkiel Saunders, adding to the firm her broad expertise in energy and telecom law, administrative law, commercial transactions, corporate and nonprofit governance, and in crafting state public policy.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Liz join the firm,” said founding partner Brian Dunkiel. “We are confident that Liz’s strategic thinking and sharp legal know-how will be an asset to help clients navigate rapidly changing industries, to advance complex projects and missions, and to provide guidance through organizational and public policy transitions.”

Prior to public service, Liz was founding member of Spink & Miller PLC, where her practice focused on complex commercial litigation, including product liability claims, environmental disputes, shareholder and business organization disputes, antitrust claims, and intellectual property litigation.

She began her law practice at prestigious private firms in San Francisco and Burlington, following a judicial clerkship in Brattleboro, Vermont with the Hon. James L. Oakes, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Miller chairs the Evidence Rules Committee for the Vermont Bar and serves as a volunteer board member for several local and regional nonprofit organizations. She is a graduate of Yale Law School and received her B.A. summa cum laude from the University of California, Los Angeles.