News Release — Thompson Senior Center

June 8, 2017

Contact:

Jerry Fredrickson

(802) 763-2314

[email protected]

New Program to Provide Adult Day Care Services Coming to Greater Woodstock Area Towns

WOODSTOCK, VT – Through a collaborative effort of strong community leaders and supporters; the Thompson Senior Center is pleased to announce the development of the Scotland House – Adult Day Health and Wellness, a new program providing adult day care services to the Woodstock area.

This community-based, non-residential program to be located in Quechee, Vermont is designed to help adults with physical and/or cognitive impairments remain at home and active in their communities, while providing respite and relief for their caregivers. It will provide a supportive, home-like environment where participants can receive a range of professional health, social, and therapeutic services.

Scotland House participants will receive a health assessment and individual, written plan of service, developed, and implemented through collaboration between Scotland House, the person’s community health team, and other relevant community partners. Participants will have the full support of social services, helping them and their families to fill out forms and access services. Planned individual and group activities will be part of every day, along with a high-quality nutrition program.

A dedicated community task force, representing the best of local elder care, is developing the non-profit program. Members include Jerry Fredrickson, Thompson Senior Center Board Member; Deanna Jones, Executive Director of Thompson Senior Center; Gail Dougherty, volunteer community member; veteran social worker Susan Moor; Carla Kamel, Community Care Coordinator at Ottauquechee Health Center; Gail McKenzie, accountant at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC); Charlie Clement, MAHHC Director of Development, and Jill Lord, MAHHC Director of Community Health. In addition to program development, the future Board will be responsible for recruiting and training highly qualified leadership and staff to meet community needs.

Scotland House is a complement to existing community elder services provided by the Thompson Center and other organizations, according to Jerry Fredrickson, a community leader, “Across the Upper Valley, health care organizations work together to address a gap for service for elders for the people in the area we serve,” Fredrickson explains, “and a crucial part of that is collaborating to make sure that services don’t overlap in ways that are inefficient. That’s why, for instance, The Thompson Senior Center, which does such a great job providing so many resources to local seniors, is working as a developing partner. A robust adult day care program has been missing up until now. It’s wonderful to be able to add that essential component.” The Thompson Senior Center has agreed to provide transportation and food services for the Program.

Scotland House – Adult Day Health and Wellness will serve people in the towns of Woodstock, Reading, Plymouth, Bridgewater, Barnard, Pomfret, Hartford, Hartland, Quechee, Norwich, Windsor, and White River Junction. Referral sources for the Center are anticipated to come from the Thompson Senior Center, Senior Solutions, Ottauquechee Health Center, Bayada Health, VNH, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and its Community Health Team, Ottauquechee Health Foundation, Bugbee Senior Center, HCRS and SASH, among others.

The program is currently being developed toward a projected launch in early 2018. Those seeking more information or who wish to contribute to the program may contact Deanna Jones, Executive Director of Thompson Senior Center at (802) 457-3277 or email [email protected].