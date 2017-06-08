Vermont Federal Credit Union Shreds Community Documents

News Release — Vermont Federal Credit Union

May 31, 2017

Contact:

Lori Crowley

(802) 658-0225 x 1312

[email protected]

VERMONT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION SHREDS 12,000 POUNDS OF COMMUNITY DOCUMENTS

Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union partnered with SecurShred to securely dispose of community members personal or sensitive documents.

During the months of April and May, Vermont Federal Credit Union held four shred day events at their Milton, St. Albans, Middlebury and South Burlington branches. The events were available for members and non-members to bring personal documents for SecurShred to securely dispose of.

The events brought over 250 community members and 633 bags and boxes of personal documents, resulting in over 12,000 pounds of shredded documents.

Kim Brown, VP of Branch Operations, stated, “Identity theft is an ongoing issue and makes shredding sensitive documents, old checkbooks, tax returns and junk mail an important way for community members to protect their privacy.” Brown added, “We host these shred days at our various branch locations to offer peace of mind to community members that their sensitive documents are handled and disposed of properly.” The Credit Union has regularly offered shred days for the past three years.

Vermont Federal is a $490 million-plus financial institution, with six locations currently serving over 36,000 members. Members are part of a cooperative, meaning they share ownership in the Credit Union and elect a volunteer board of directors. Vermont Federal Credit Union provides membership to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Chittenden, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Franklin, Washington, or Addison Counties in Vermont. Vermont Federal Credit Union is committed to providing support to the communities it serves and to make a decided difference in the lives of its members and other Vermonters. For more information about Vermont Federal Credit Union, call (888) 252-0202, visit www.vermontfederal.org, or find us on Facebook.