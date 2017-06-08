State to give back $26,000 it overcharged businesses

The Vermont Department of Labor says it will refund $26,000 to businesses that were charged too much interest because of a decade-old technology error.

Since 2008, the glitch has caused the department to overcharge companies that had past-due balances on payments for unemployment insurance and the assessment businesses owe if they don’t offer health insurance.

The payments are due quarterly. In cases where the companies are overdue on either of these taxes, the state charges 1.5 percent monthly interest.

Because of the glitch in the Department of Labor’s computer system — which is more than three decades old — the state charged an additional 0.05 percent interest in months that had 31 days. An employer that owed $1,000 for one year would have overpaid by $2.50, according to the department.

“The department has verified that the coding error existed as far back as 2008,” the department said in a news release. Since then the department has collected about $26,000 in total interest overpayments, the release said.

Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle said the state does not know how many businesses are affected. She estimated that a large number of businesses are owed small amounts of money.

There are about 22,000 employers in the state, Kurrle said, but the error affected only companies with past-due accounts between 2008 and the present. This month, she said, 3,000 companies had past-due accounts.

Kurrle said her staff discovered the issue during ongoing meetings to set up a new unemployment insurance computer system. Vermont has been partnering with Idaho to build a new system. The go-live date is Oct. 1, 2018.

“We’re already starting the calculations for the businesses that were overcharged,” Kurrle said Thursday. “We got everything confirmed yesterday, and this morning started performing calculations, but it’s not like we have a total number (of businesses affected) at this point.”

Kurrle said the department can only confirm that the error dates back to 2008, because that was the last time the code within the more than 30-year-old computer system was updated.

The department said it will begin notifying businesses and issuing refunds to those that had verified past-due balances within the past three years. But the state can’t verify overpayments before 2014 because of record retention policies.

The department is asking businesses that may have overpaid prior to 2014 to call 877-214-3331.