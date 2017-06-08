Police investigating infant’s death in Colchester

COLCHESTER — Town police say emergency personnel responding to a call Wednesday discovered an unresponsive 7-month-old child they were not able to resuscitate.

The infant was pronounced dead after being taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to the Colchester Police Department.

Police say their initial investigation does not indicate criminal activity, but the cause and manner of death are still to be determined pending the outcome of medical tests.

Officials identified the infant as being from Burlington, and Sgt. Christopher Nadeau, of the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations, said Thursday that the call came from a private residence.

Nadeau said he couldn’t say what the infant was doing at the home or provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Protocol is for the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations to become involved any time there is an infant death investigation, according to Colchester police.