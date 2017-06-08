 

Mondo Mediaworks, Inc. becomes a Certified B Corporation

Jun. 8, 2017, 2:27 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Mondo Mediaworks
June 8, 2017

Contact: Georgia Pearson
[email protected]
802-451-0431 ext. 7

Mondo Mediaworks, Inc., becomes a Certified B Corporation

Brattleboro, Vt., June 8, 2017 — Mondo Mediaworks has announced that they’ve become a Certified B Corporation. Mondo joins over 2,000 B Corps world wide, including fellow Vermont companies like King Arthur Flour, Ben and Jerry’s, Cabot Creamery, Seventh Generation, and Green Mountain Power.

Since forming in 2010, Mondo’s core mission has been to support long-term economic development in the Brattleboro community and the greater Vermont region. They do this by providing high quality, livable wage jobs, by supporting local businesses and nonprofit colleagues, and by volunteering in the community.

“Mondo aspires to be a force for good in our area,” explains Luke Stafford, Chief at Mondo Mediaworks. “Joining the B Corp movement was a natural choice, and helped us define our commitment to Brattleboro’s local economy. We’re excited to connect with the wider B Corp community and we hope to bring on some fellow B Corps as clients in the coming years. ”

Mondo scored significantly above the median scores in the governance section, workers section, and community section. Some of the programs that got Mondo their certification include their employee fitness program, company-wide volunteer program, and flex-time policy. While completing the B Corp certification, they also examined their client list and discovered that well over 50% of their clients are local businesses and nonprofits.

In 2017, Mondo is excited to increase employee volunteer hours and is currently looking to form partnerships with local nonprofits. They’ll also continue tracking their environmental impact, using the systems they put in place, including an electricity use monitor.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Mondo Mediaworks, Inc. becomes a Certified B Corporation"