News Release — Mondo Mediaworks

June 8, 2017

Contact: Georgia Pearson

[email protected]

802-451-0431 ext. 7

Mondo Mediaworks, Inc., becomes a Certified B Corporation

Brattleboro, Vt., June 8, 2017 — Mondo Mediaworks has announced that they’ve become a Certified B Corporation. Mondo joins over 2,000 B Corps world wide, including fellow Vermont companies like King Arthur Flour, Ben and Jerry’s, Cabot Creamery, Seventh Generation, and Green Mountain Power.

Since forming in 2010, Mondo’s core mission has been to support long-term economic development in the Brattleboro community and the greater Vermont region. They do this by providing high quality, livable wage jobs, by supporting local businesses and nonprofit colleagues, and by volunteering in the community.

“Mondo aspires to be a force for good in our area,” explains Luke Stafford, Chief at Mondo Mediaworks. “Joining the B Corp movement was a natural choice, and helped us define our commitment to Brattleboro’s local economy. We’re excited to connect with the wider B Corp community and we hope to bring on some fellow B Corps as clients in the coming years. ”

Mondo scored significantly above the median scores in the governance section, workers section, and community section. Some of the programs that got Mondo their certification include their employee fitness program, company-wide volunteer program, and flex-time policy. While completing the B Corp certification, they also examined their client list and discovered that well over 50% of their clients are local businesses and nonprofits.

In 2017, Mondo is excited to increase employee volunteer hours and is currently looking to form partnerships with local nonprofits. They’ll also continue tracking their environmental impact, using the systems they put in place, including an electricity use monitor.