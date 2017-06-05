Protect Our Wildlife Vermont: Wildlife in Danger During Hound Training Season

News Release — Protect Our Wildlife Vermont

June 1, 2017

Contact:

Brenna Galdenzi

[email protected]

802.768.9862

STARTING TODAY BOBCATS, FOXES AND OTHER WILDLIFE ARE IN DANGER

Stowe, Vermont, June 1, 2017 – Protect Our Wildlife (POW) Starting today in Vermont, bobcats, foxes and other wildlife will be harassed by hunting dogs, separated from their young and potentially injured or killed. Bobcats are tending to their newborn kits this time of year which makes this activity even more egregious.

A person with a hunting license may train a dog to hunt and pursue

the following animals during these times:

• Bear: June 1 to September 15, sunrise to sunset

• Rabbits, hare and game birds: June 1 to the last Saturday in September, from sunrise to sunset

• Raccoon: June 1 through the day before the opening day of raccoon hunting season, any time of day or night

• Fox and bobcat: June 1 to March 15, except during regular deer season – Foxes and bobcats are pursued for 9 long months.

“This occurs on private and public land so if your land isn’t posted, you may want to consider posting or allow hunting only with permission”, shares Pat Monteferrante, POW Vice President.

“It is a disgrace that these animals aren’t even allowed time to raise their young without being harassed”, said Brenna Galdenzi, POW President. She also adds, “We have a call scheduled with Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department tomorrow to ask what happens when a hunting dog potentially injures or kills an animal out of season – the regulations are unclear.”

The Fish & Wildlife Department stands firmly behind this reckless behavior. They support hound training on Vermont’s National Wildlife Refuge, Nulhegan Basin, where lynx have been documented. A hound pursuing a bobcat can easily pursue a lynx and that would be considered a violation of the Endangered Species Act.