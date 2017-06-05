 

John McClaughry: The real health care issue — promoting wellness

Jun. 5, 2017, 6:55 pm by 10 Comments

Editor’s note: This commentary is by John McClaughry, the vice president of the Ethan Allen Institute

The news media are reporting the battle in Washington over the future of ObamaCare, and its proposed replacement American Health Care Act, as mainly a debate over “coverage.”

This is understandable, but the national debate over health care policy ought to be far more broad. We need to look more closely at why, aside from accidents, people need health care.

Paul Jarris, MD, was Vermont’s exceptionally able health commissioner in 2004. At a Snelling Institute conference I attended, Paul told us that 51 percent of Vermonters suffered chronic illnesses, and 78 percent of our health care dollars were spent on them. Other estimates of the contribution to health problems of personal lifestyle choices – tobacco, alcohol, drugs, obesity, inactivity, etc. – are in the 40-50 percent range.

If 40-50 percent of our health care spending results from poor patient choices, how can we find more effective ways to influence patients to make better choices, and so reduce the enormous expenditures that they are causing?

At a health policy conference in Texas last spring I listened to a persuasive talk by John Mackey, founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market. Much of his talk is included in his new book, “The Whole Foods Diet, coauthored with two MDs.

In it Mackey describes the conference that Dr. David Katz of Yale organized, with 21 well-known advocates for various healthy diets. While differences in emphasis remained, all of the experts agreed that “a healthy dietary pattern is higher in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low- or nonfat dairy, seafood, legumes and nuts; moderate in alcohol (among adults), lower in red and processed meats, and low in sugar-sweetened foods and drinks and refined grains.”

Add to that regular physical activity, avoidance of tobacco, drugs and liquor, and a positive and rewarding social environment, and you have a consensus path to lifelong health.

Mackey himself is a vegan (no meat, fish, eggs or dairy) but he stops short of promoting that plan. His recommendation is simple: Eat whole foods instead of highly processed foods, and get 90 percent or more of your calories from plant foods.

Mackey tells how Whole Foods Market offers free weeklong wellness immersion programs to its employees. “Often these men and women started out overweight or obese, diabetic, or suffering from high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, and other life threatening conditions. Many have seen dramatic results in even just one week, and have gone on to lose weight and in some cases have completely reversed their diseases.”

Why does Whole Foods Market do this? Partly to illustrate the benefits of a whole foods diet along with other positive choices, and partly because Whole Foods Market wants to keep its employees healthy and control their company’s health care costs.

The company is far from alone in doing this. In the 1990s Quad/Graphics in Wisconsin organized its own employee wellness subsidiary QuadMed that now manages programs in hundreds of locations. Marathon Health, headquartered in Winooski, provides onsite and near-site health centers and wellness programs for employers at over 130 locations in 40 states. Last month it won the Deane C. Davis Vermont Business of the Year Award.

Creative private sector programs like these can and do influence employees to make good health choices. For people who don’t work for enlightened employers, civic and religious organizations like the Napa County (California) Community Health Improvement Plan and the Blue Zones Project exist that work along the same lines.

Congress needs to make decisions about “coverage,” to be sure. Any next generation federal health care policy ought to include income-tested support for catastrophic insurance that reduces the role of third party payments, tax equity for individual premium payers, expanded health savings accounts to pay for ordinary medical expenses, preventive care and wellness programs, state-level innovation for Medicaid acute-care coverage, high risk pools to cover uninsurables, and improved price and outcome transparency to facilitate increased provider competition.

It should also recognize and support private sector health and wellness programs like Whole Foods’ and effective motivational efforts that help people from grade school on to identify and avoid the poor choices that will cause them misery, and cost the taxpayers countless billions of dollars each year.

  • The cold hard reality is that mass market advertising works, and yes it works even on those who believe they are too proudly jaded to fall under its spell.

    One time Ohio Governor and Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson had an interesting exchange with Stephanie Woods of “Nightly Business REport” way back in January, ’05. Thompson was asked by Woods “And should there be some limits on the advertising to children, particularly of very sugary cereals like candy for breakfast?”

    The pertinent part of Thompson’s response was “In regards to advertising, we have a Constitution that prohibits the limit of speech, and we in this Administration believe very strongly that people should have the opportunity to advertise. And we’re not going to in any way curtail the right to express people’s opinions. But we think we have to do a better job, more aggressively, you know, to tell the other side.” (FDA transcript here: https://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/dga2005/transcript.htm)

    The true irony of our then and current situation can be found in the subject of Secretary Thompson’s press conference: “HHS and USDA PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW DIETARY GUIDELINES FOR AMERICANS”

    Wouldn’t it be nice to just end corporate “personhood” and tell these creatures of government’s making they are not allowed to exaggerate or mislead the public about their products?

  • wendywilton

    John is right on here. Wellness is a significant way to bend the curve, and people should be held accountable for lifestyle health problems like drug and alcohol use, smoking and obesity.

    • Jerry Kilcourse

      Easier said than done especially in poor urban neighborhoods where many don’t see a way out.

  • Christopher Daniels

    Thoughtful commentary, John.

    We live in a complex and often diametrically opposing society. Substantial parts of our economy are built on the generally correct free market and libertarian premise of consumers deciding what’s best for themselves.

    Yet, we are bombarded with advertising for chips, soda, alcohol, sweet deserts, and on and on. It’s a lifestyle of happiness, fit bodies, and sexuality. We’re sold a bill of goods and we willingly jump in, all the while we get fatter and lazier. At the same time, our understanding that we are what we eat is greater than ever, and so we make efforts in both the private and public sectors to affect behavior.

    Yet we have one political party that continues to govern as if any public effort is evil. This party attacks efforts at food labeling, demonizes taxes on unhealthy products, and ridicules as the ‘nanny state’ any substantial steps to offer nutritious food through government activities. Private sector activities are to be lauded, public sector activities mocked. Clean water? Clean air? Clean soil? Things that can slowly make you sick should not be regulated if it stands in the way of economic gain. School food programs that require healthy meals? Get rid of them. Just listen to talk radio, or read the comments of many folks here on Digger and you see this overwhelming sentiment that government affecting lives through policy is downright sinful.

    So where we go from here? There are many paths to chose, none so important as to remember that We are government, and that We set the rules for our society. And if we’re not happy with the outcome, it’s because we’ve ceded the rulemaking to others whose loyalties are to the short-term bottom line.

  • James Rude

    It is all about incentives and self-interest. If I want to maintain a health lifestyle then I’ll eat healthy food and engage regularly in an exercise regimen. If my health plan was structured in such a way to provide incentives for me to reach for a healthy life style, then that would be great. Unfortunately, most plans, particularly those run by the government are more interested in providing first dollar coverage for whatever ails you. The health saving account (HSA) was a wonderful idea and needs to be emphasized because it aligns the incentives toward health. I oversaw the running of several voluntary “wellness” programs in several large organizations and they attracted people who were included to practice good healthy habits. The people really in need of the services, those with high blood pressure, over weight, etc., had no incentive to join. If a company provided me with a $3,000 Health Savings Account annual contribution for my families health care and I could keep any amount not spent on health care, I would do my best to make sure my family stayed healthy. I would also want to become a careful shopper of my health care dollars.

  • rosemariejackowski

    John…. I usually agree with you, but in this article you might be doing a bit too much ‘victim blaming’. One size does not fit all. Some people do all they can to maintain good health, but still get sick. Genetics are important – also the environment. Many people here have been drinking water contaminated with PFOA. Many cannot afford to buy fresh fruit and vegetables. Even the Community Garden was opposed by some. AND we can go back to the dental issue again. Without teeth, you cannot chew ‘whole food’.
    Yes, of course, people should take responsibility for their lifestyle, BUT they are not always responsible for their health.

    • Jerry Kilcourse

      “. Many people here have been drinking water contaminated with PFOA. Many cannot afford to buy fresh fruit and vegetables.”
      Exactly! Two examples are cities like Flint, MI and poorer neighborhoods in our cities where fresh fruit and vegetables are either in short supply or non existent.

  • Jerry Kilcourse

    No surprise that John McClaurghry uses John Mackey, a self – described “free market libertarian,” of Whole Foods as an example of stating the obvious concerning our high rate of chronic health problems.i.e. “poor lifestyle choices.” (This sounds more like an ad for Whole Foods) A major Factor contributing to such “poor lifestyle choices” on why Americans are in poorer health than most comparable countries is disparity of wealth.
    Its no wonder that Monaco leads the world in life expectancy, almost 90 years old, and has the greatest wealth per capita. Rich people live longer. Obviously income disparity limits access to health care, both physical and mental, due to barriers such as high deductibles/co-pays etc. etc.
    For more on this disparity see Sunday’s N.Y.Times business section about “High End boutique health services” and/or concierge medicine. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/03/business/economy/high-end.

    • rosemariejackowski

      Thanks…that NYtimes article is a ‘must read’ for everyone.

  • Gary Murdock

    “If 40-50 percent of our health care spending results from poor patient choices, how can we find more effective ways to influence patients to make better choices, and so reduce the enormous expenditures that they are causing?”
    If someone told me that I would ever see this question from this writer I would have called them daft. We all know the answer to this question…its called a tax.

