Vince Dober Announces Candidacy for Ward 7

For Immediate Release

April 7, 2017

Contact:

Alex Farrell

(802) 503-5242

[email protected]

Burlington,VT – Alex Farrell, Chair of the Burlington GOP, and Vice-Chair Jason Maulucci released the following statement on behalf on the Burlington Republican Party regarding Vince Dober’s candidacy:

The Burlington Republican Party is pleased to announce that Vince Dober will be seeking election to return as the Ward 7 City Councilor.

Vince released the following statement:

“I would like to announce that I will be running for the vacant City Council seat in Ward 7 as a result of Tom Ayers relocating and relieving his City Council seat. Obviously, I want to thank Tom for His Service.

I have fought for years for Burlington’s and particularly Ward 7’s political and financial interests.”

Vince served as the Ward 7 City Councilor from 2009 to 2013, and has served on the Human Resource Committee, the Ordinance Committee, the Burlington Airport Commission, the Taxi Commission, and as Chair of the License Committee.

The following statements were made in support of Dober’s candidacy:

“I am excited that Vince is interested in rejoining the City Council. He will be a tremendous asset and will represent the views of Ward 7 extremely well”

-Kurt Wright, City Councilor (Ward 4)

“I am very pleased Vince is willing to step-up and fill this seat on short notice. As a former City Councilor, there will be no learning curve with Vince. Vince’s daughter worked for me at the Mobil station, so I know what a great family they have. While on the Council, Vince worked across party lines; I am happy to support his candidacy.”

-Dave Hartnett, City Councilor (North District)

“I am pleased that Vince wants to serve Ward 7 again, and I know that he will work hard for our Ward. I fully support his candidacy to represent Ward 7 again.”

-Paul Decelles, former City Councilor (Ward 7)

“Vince will be able to hit the ground running on short notice as a previous City Councilor, and he has my full support.”

-Michael Ly, Marketplace Commissioner

In the coming days, Vince will be announcing a campaign kick-off.