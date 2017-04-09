Gov. Phil Scott’s schedule for the week of April 8

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 4/8/17 – 4/14/17
Saturday, April 8
12:00 – 12:30 PM
West Point Society of Vermont’s Founder’s Day Luncheon
Capitol Plaza Hotel, Montpelier, VT
Sunday, April 9
No public events scheduled
Monday, April 10
8:00 – 8:30 AM
Legislative Breakfast
Northwest Tech Center, 81 South Main Street, St. Albans
8:30 – 1:30 PM
Visiting St. Albans Businesses
Tuesday, April 11
8:30 – 8:45 AM
Blueprint for Health Annual Conference
Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center, Burlington, VT
11:00 – 11:30 AM
Visit with Mater Christi School 4th graders
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Wednesday, April 12
9:00 – 10:00 AM
Open Door Coffee
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
12:35 – 1:00 PM
Visit with UVM Men’s Basketball Team
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
5:30 – 6:00 PM
American Red Cross Everyday Heroes Awards
Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center, 870 Williston Road, Burlington, VT
Thursday, April 13
12:00 – 12:30 PM
Overdose Awareness Day Press Conference
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Friday, April 14
11:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Governor’s Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT