Gov. Phil Scott’s schedule for the week of April 8

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 4/8/17 – 4/14/17

Saturday, April 8
12:00 – 12:30 PM
West Point Society of Vermont’s Founder’s Day Luncheon
Capitol Plaza Hotel, Montpelier, VT

Sunday, April 9

No public events scheduled

Monday, April 10

8:00 – 8:30 AM
Legislative Breakfast
Northwest Tech Center, 81 South Main Street, St. Albans

8:30 – 1:30 PM
Visiting St. Albans Businesses

Tuesday, April 11

8:30 – 8:45 AM
Blueprint for Health Annual Conference
Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center, Burlington, VT

11:00 – 11:30 AM
Visit with Mater Christi School 4th graders
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Wednesday, April 12

9:00 – 10:00 AM
Open Door Coffee
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

12:35 – 1:00 PM
Visit with UVM Men’s Basketball Team
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

5:30 – 6:00 PM
American Red Cross Everyday Heroes Awards
Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center, 870 Williston Road, Burlington, VT

Thursday, April 13

12:00 – 12:30 PM
Overdose Awareness Day Press Conference
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Friday, April 14

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Governor’s Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

