 

Workshop to Review Options for Bike/Pedestrian Crossing I-89 at Exit 14

News Release — Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission
April 7, 2017

OPTIONS FOR CROSSING I-89 AT EXIT 14

Workshop to Review Bike/Pedestrian Crossing Improvement Alternatives

The results are in! We want to share them with the public and get some input on the possible options.

Working with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, the City of South Burlington has begun the work of improving the bike/pedestrian crossing at I-89 at Exit 14. Frequent travelers can tell tales of dangerous situations for all users: drivers, bikers, and pedestrians.

In the fall, a community workshop was held to discuss the challenges of the crossing. A host of ideas and suggestions for improvements were logged, and a survey of bicyclists and walkers also produced valuable input.

When asked why people cross the bridge, the answers were evenly split between leisure, traveling to work, and personal business. However, nearly 95% said that they were uncomfortable with the crossing. Two-thirds of the respondents said that it was a factor in deterring them traveling over the bridge.

Now, on Tuesday, April 18, the public is invited to review the options and provide feedback.

WHERE: Holiday Inn, Williston Road, South Burlington

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18 7 – 9 pm

WHO: Residents and current and future users are all encouraged to attend. For more information, visit www.ccrpcvt.org/i-89-exit-14http://www.ccrpcvt.org/i-89-exit-14.

