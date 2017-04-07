VA Introduces Facilitated Nurse Case Management Model

News Release — White River Junction VA Medical Center

April 7, 2017

Contact: Andy LaCasse

802-295-9363, ext. 5880

[email protected]

The White River Junction VA Medical Center (WRJ VAMC) has successfully introduced an innovative way to assist Veterans in New Hampshire’s North Country in navigating community health care services. The idea of a facilitated nurse case management model was introduced to Veterans in the region at a VA Town Hall event conducted in Colebrook, NH on July, 2016.

The facilitated nurse case management model provides a comprehensive, Veteran-centric, and hands-on approach in navigating the Choice program. The nurse case managers are a dedicated resource for Veterans and community based providers and are imbedded in North Country locations to provide in-person support and education.

A White River Junction Choice Case Management staff member will be present on the days listed below and at the following locations:

Monday: Berlin Vet Center [515 Main St., Suite #2, Gorham, NH 03581]

Tuesday: Indian Stream Health Center [141 Corliss Ln., Colebrook, NH 03576]

Wednesday: Coos Family Health Services [59 Page Hill Rd., Berlin, NH 03570]

Thursday: Indian Stream Health Center [141 Corliss Ln., Colebrook, NH 03576]

Friday: Berlin Vet Center [515 Main St., Suite #2, Gorham, NH 03581]

**In order to avoid any inconvenience, we have set up a dedicated phone line to announce any changes to the schedule (i.e. inclement weather, illness, etc.). It will be updated each day by 8:00 AM with any changes to the schedule for that day. We ask that Veterans or community members please call 802-291-6221 before traveling to see the Nurse Case Manager to avoid an unnecessary trip.**

If you have questions or want assistance from the Nurse Case Management team please call us at: 802-295-9363, x6060

For information concerning this and any other VA initiative, please contact Andy LaCasse or Katherine Tang at the White River Junction VA Medical Center Public Affairs Office, at (802) 295-9363 x5880, [email protected].