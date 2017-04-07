Senate battle ends, Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Following a year-long pitched partisan battle, Judge Neil Gorsuch was confirmed by the Senate on Friday to fill Antonin Scalia’s Supreme Court seat.

The confirmation boosted President Donald Trump’s flailing presidency, which has been mired in controversy over potential connections to the Russian government. Many of Trump’s policies have also been stymied, from the court-ordered freezes of his travel ban to the collapse of his plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But with Gorsuch’s confirmation, Trump has secured a major win for Republicans, retaining the conservative 5-4 tilt that existed on the Supreme Court with Scalia. At 49 years old, Gorsuch will likely serve a long tenure marked by numerous precedent-setting decisions.

Gorsuch was confirmed by the Senate early Friday, 54 to 45. He received unanimous support from the Republican caucus, though U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia was absent. Gorsuch also attracted support from three moderate Democrats reigning from states Trump won last November: Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana. All three members face tough re-election bids in 2018.

Scalia’s seat has been coveted by both parties since his death in February 2016. Exactly one month later, President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill Scalia’s seat. Republicans — led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — refused to schedule confirmation hearings for Garland, and many Republicans declined to meet with the judge, who had received broad bipartisan praise in the past.

Lingering resentment over the Garland blockade influenced the Democratic approach to Gorsuch’s confirmation process. In four days of feisty confirmation hearings, Democrats portrayed Trump’s nominee as a buddy of big business who would vote to overturn basic protections for workers, women and minorities.

Like Scalia, Gorsuch adheres to the legal theory of originalism, which directs judges to strictly interpret the Constitution as it was written more than 200 years ago.

In hearings, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy expressed alarm over Gorsuch’s judicial philosophy, pressing the judge over whether he would make similar decisions to Scalia.

At one point, Leahy pressed Gorsuch to answer to a Scalia idea, asking, “Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s characterization of the Voting Rights Act as a perpetuation of racial entitlement?”

“Senator, I don’t speak for Justice Scalia, I speak for myself,” Gorsuch replied.

Over many hours of questioning, Gorsuch projected a calm demeanor and his answers were restrained, even in the face of probing, accusatory questioning.

Following the second day of questioning, Leahy told VTDigger that Gorsuch was well prepared, but that his answers were opaque and troubling.

“Is he charming and all? Yes,” Leahy said. “It’s obvious that his preparation has worked out well.”

Mere hours after Gorsuch’s hearings came to an end, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that his party would filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination. Schumer accused the judge of being evasive in his testimony. The Democratic leader added that it was troubling that Gorsuch came highly recommended by two conservative D.C. think tanks — the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society. The connection, Schumer contended, was evidence of Gorsuch’s “deep-seated conservative ideology.”

According to The Washington Post, corporate interests funneled millions of dollars through dark money groups to support Gorsuch’s nomination.

As Democrats held up Gorsuch’s nomination Thursday, a messy political floor fight erupted and the Republican-controlled Senate eliminated the filibuster for nominees to the Supreme Court.

Before the rules change, Senate rules held that 60 votes were needed to end debate on Supreme Court nominees before a full vote can take place. Republicans — who control 52 Senate seats — eliminated the filibuster rule in order to move Gorsuch’s nomination forward with a simple majority vote.

Leahy and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., supported the filibuster of Gorsuch. After Republicans bypassed the blockade, both senators decried the move as one that would further erode the cordiality of the chamber.

“A lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be done in a bipartisan way, but unfortunately Mitch McConnell chose to do it in an extremely partisan manner,” Sanders said Thursday. “Further, I am deeply concerned about the role that Judge Gorsuch will play on the Supreme Court. I fear very much that he will be part of an extreme right-wing majority that will attack workers’ rights, women’s rights and environmental protection as well as make our political system less democratic.”

“It is for this nominee that Senate Republicans have brought us to this precipice,” Leahy said in a floor speech earlier this week. “But perhaps we should not be surprised. Republican leadership has sought to govern only by simple majority since Day One of the Trump administration.”

Gorsuch is scheduled to be sworn in as the 113th Supreme Court Justice on Monday. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath to Gorsuch, and hear his first oral arguments at the court a week from Monday.