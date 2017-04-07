Scott supports deportation for DUIs, “egregious” crimes

Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday he supports deportation of undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of crimes, including driving under the influence.

“Those who are involved in criminal activity and have been convicted of such and are undocumented I believe should be deported,” Scott said at a weekly press conference.

Scott initially clarified that he believes undocumented immigrants convicted of felonies or “egregious” crimes should face deportation.

Asked by reporters about his beliefs, he also said drunken driving should warrant deportation for undocumented immigrants.

“How bad a crime does it have to be in order for somebody to be worthy of deportation in your view?” VPR reporter Pete Hirschfeld asked the governor.

“If you’re convicted of criminal activity then I think you should be deported,” Scott said.

Scott went on to say that immigrants who are sentenced for violent crimes or crimes that endanger public safety should be forced to leave the country.

Under the Obama administration, immigration authorities prioritized undocumented individuals who had been convicted of serious crimes for deportation. Policies have shifted under the Trump administration, which issued an executive order that prioritizes the deportation of immigrants who are here illegally.

Last month, three activists were arrested by immigration authorities and are facing deportation proceedings.

Under current immigration law, immigrants with documentation can lose their status if they are convicted of serious offenses.

Jay Diaz, staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont, said he hoped the governor would look into the issue a little more.

“He didn’t really say much about what shouldn’t be done,” Diaz said.