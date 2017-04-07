Norwich University to Host Military Appreciation Events

News Release — Norwich University

April 7, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University will host events designed specifically to appreciate those serving in the military on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15. Events are free and open to the public. Military families are encouraged to attend.

Schedule of events:

Friday, April 14: Remember Everyone Deployed “R.E.D.” Friday

· 7:30–8:30 p.m. Wear red and gather for luminary and ceremonial release of Chinese lanterns on Disney Field

· 9 p.m.–12 a.m. Corn hole tournament and karaoke hosted by Campus Activity Board (CAB) at the Wise Campus Center

Saturday, April 15: Military Appreciation Day – all events held in Plumley Armory

· 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Military and Veterans’ Resource and Information Exhibits including: Wounded Warrior Project, Vermont Adaptive, Farmer Veteran Coalition of Vermont, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Therapy Dogs of Vermont, and more

· 11 a.m. Poker tournament ($20 donation – all proceeds go to the Veteran’s Place in Northfield)

· 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Food available for purchase

· 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Beginner’s Yoga Class with Instructor Megann O’Malley: Move better, feel better, and be more at peace through this one-hour session

· 12–4 p.m. Kids’ Workshops hosted by the Home Depot

· 1:30–2:30 Beginner’s Yoga Class with Instructor Megann O’Malley, second, one-hour session

Co-presented by the Norwich University Student Veterans’ Council and the Vermont State Family Programs Coordinator. For more information, please contact Veterans Coordinator Stacia Melick at [email protected] or 802.485.2044.