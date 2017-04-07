Milk Money L3C Announces Working Fields Crowdfunding Campaign

News Release — Milk Money L3C

April 6, 2017

Contact:

Louisa Schibli and Janice Shade, co-founders Milk Money L3C

[email protected]/ 802-899-0979

ALLOWS ALL VERMONTERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST IN A LOCAL EMPLOYMENT COMPANY VIA ITS PLATFORM.

The campaign marks the seventh Vermont Small Business Offering (VSBO) on Milk Money’s Vermont-only platform giving Vermonters the opportunity to discover and invest in local businesses.

CHARLOTTE, VT, April 6, 2017 – MILK MONEY L3C, an equity crowdfunding portal for Vermonters, announces its seventh Invest Local campaign: Working Fields. Vermonters will have the opportunity to learn more about and invest in this employment agency via the Milk Money platform.

Milk Money offers the opportunity for true “impact investing” since a dollar invested in a local business generates potential financial return as well as tangible social return on investment. By investing in a local business such as Working Fields, you will circulate wealth and build a stronger community that fosters new relationships between businesses and community members. The Milk Money platform serves as a meeting place for Vermonters to discover local investment opportunities such as Working Fields.

Working Fields is a mission based staffing agency based in Burlington Vermont. Working Fields was founded on the belief that individuals who are in Recovery from substance use addictions deserve a second chance in the community. By definition, individuals in recovery have accepted responsibility for their past and are working everyday to become contributing members of the community. By working with Vermont Employers, Working Fields will place individuals into open jobs. Using a Recovery Coaching model, Working Fields will provide ongoing support to the individual’s while on assignment. Vermont Employers face low unemployment rates and struggle finding enough people to fill open positions. Working Fields connects individuals that are ready to return to the Work Force with Employers that need good employees.

Mickey Wiles, the founder of Working Fields and a person in long-term recovery, has held leadership positions in Vermont Business for over 20 years. Mickey also served as the Executive Director of the Turning Point Center of Chittenden County where he introduced and developed the first Recovery Coaching program in the State of Vermont.

“My past experience in both business and recovery, uniquely qualify me to lead the growth of Working Fields.” Wiles stated. “I am driven by my passion to help those individuals who have made mistakes, have suffered the consequences and now are struggling to get that second chance in life.”

Vermonters who want to learn more about the Working Fields opportunity can find investment details on the Milk Money website (www.MilkMoneyVT.com). The registration process is quick and easy for any adult with a Vermont driver’s license.

About Milk Money

Milk Money L3C is Vermont’s first third-party equity crowdfunding portal. The company’s website, www.MilkMoneyVT.com, was launched in July 2015 with a mission to put the means for creating new businesses, a strong local economy and personal wealth within the reach of all Vermonters. Based in Charlotte, Vermont, it was founded by two seasoned entrepreneurs who identified a hole in the early stage capital market and created a solution that takes advantage of the Vermont Small Business Offering (VSBO) regulatory updates of July 2014.

Milk Money is powered by VSECU through its wholly owned, independently operated, subsidiary, Vermont Heritage Financial Group, Inc. Investments made through Milk Money are not federally insured by NCUA, involve investment risk, may lose value and are not obligations of or guaranteed by the credit union.

About Working Fields

Working Fields is mission based staffing agency that has a primary focus on second chance hires. Providing Employers the opportunity to hire individuals who are working to improve their lives through employment. Working Fields employs an innovative approach to work with individuals utilizing Recovery Coaching techniques. Working Fields is in Burlington Vermont and will support employers throughout Vermont.