Evening of Performances to Support South Burlington City Center for the Arts is April 21

News Release — South Burlington City Center for the Arts

April 6, 2017

Media Contact:

Katie Decker

[email protected]

PHONE: 716-913-3052

NIGHT AT CITY CENTER

Maria from the Sound of Music. Farm to Ballet dancing. Broadway musical hits. Mamma Mia and Peter Pan. And, Agent Nathan Green from House of Cards. What do they all have in common?

On Friday, April 21, 2017, you can experience all of these at the Night at City Center gala at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington. A fundraising event for the non-profit South Burlington City Center for the Arts, whose focus is to develop and support the creative arts in our city.

This inaugural event will showcase some of the amazing talent some of which originated in South Burlington. Throughout the evening, enjoy performances from:

Kerstin Anderson, born and raised in South Burlington, plays Maria in the classic Sound of Music, which has been touring across the country for the last 18 months. Discovered while a junior in college and now an accomplished actress, she currently makes NYC her home.

Encore will share a medley of musical numbers from Guys and Dolls. This long-time favorite ensemble features pianist Joyce Flanagan and singers Tim Barden, Stephen Rainville, Denise Whittier, and Cathy Walsh. They have been entertaining audiences throughout Vermont, New England, and NYC for decades. Doug Anderson of Town Hall Theater and Opera Company of Middlebury describes Encore as “Vermont’s keeper of the Great American Songbook: Broadway Musicals division. They celebrate and preserve some of the most exciting music ever written, and they serve it up with fantastic voices and great musical chutzpah.”

Jeremy Holm may be best known for his role as FBI Director Nathan Green on the Netflix hit House of Cards and Mr. Sutherland on the award-winning Mr. Robot. Holm will speak on the importance of arts in the community.

Farm to Ballet will perform new pieces choreographed by founder Chatch Pregger and Ballet Mistress Avi Waring. Pregger, a native Vermonter, has danced in ballet companies across the country and now lives in Winooski. He teaches ballet at Spotlight Vermont in South Burlington. Waring teaches ballet and contemporary dance at Ballet Wolcott and has danced with Farm to Ballet for two years.

Broadway favorite Bill Carmichael will perform the duties of Master of Ceremonies. Carmichael has performed in Broadway shows such as Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables, Cats, the Phantom of the Opera, and Peter Pan, and is a favorite at St. Michael’s Playhouse. He lives in Addison County.

SBCCA is currently working through a feasibility study for building a facility in City Center. Proceeds from Night at City Center will support this initiative.

Night at City Center. A lively evening of world-class entertainment. You won’t want to miss it! Tickets on sale now at: https://citycenterarts.ticketleap.com/night-at-city-center/

EVENT INFO:

Night at City Center Friday, April 21, 2017 7 pm

DoubleTree by Hilton

Williston Road, South Burlington

MORE ABOUT SBCCA

(A portion of each ticket is tax-deductible.)

Tickets: $75 each, includes appetizers and a drink ticket

https://citycenterarts.ticketleap.com/night-at-city-center/

In 2016, a group of local arts business, education, and community leaders began working on the vision of a creative arts complex in the City Center district. South Burlington City Center for the Arts (SBCCA) was established as a non-profit to bring this vision to reality— a creative arts center, which will serve as a beacon of excitement and learning in City Center, South Burlington, and northwest Vermont.

The South Burlington City Center for the Arts mission is to elevate, enrich, and expand hearts and minds on stage, in the studio, in the classroom, and in the community by employing and encouraging development of the creative arts in South Burlington’s City Center and beyond.

Learn more at citycenterarts.org.