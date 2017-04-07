Discussion with Faisal Gill on the Future of the Democratic Party in Vermont

News Release — Indivisible Deerfield Valley

April 7, 2017

Contact:

Jane Katz and John Field

[email protected]

Wilmington, VT

Indivisible Deerfield Valley is holding a special meeting, this Tuesday, April 11, from 6-8 PM at Memorial Hall in Wilmington, 14 West Main Street. Indivisible Deerfield Valley is sponsoring this event, together with the Brattleboro Indivisible and the Saxtons River Indivisible groups. Faisal Gill, the newly elected interim Chair of the Vermont Democratic Party, will come to Wilmington to participate in a dialogue about his vision for the future of the Democratic Party in Vermont and the goals of the Indivisible Movement in the state. The Public is invited to join in this discussion.

What does Indivisible Stand For?

(from the “Indivisible Guide”)

Donald Trump is attempting to use his congressional majority to reshape America in his own racist, authoritarian, and corrupt image. If progressives are going to stop this, we must stand indivisibly opposed to Trump and the Members of Congress (MoCs) who would do his bidding. Together, we have the power to resist — and we have the power to win. We believe that protecting our values, our neighbors, and ourselves will require mounting robust resistant to the Trump agenda— a resistance built on the values of inclusion, tolerance, and fairness. Trump is not popular. He does not have a mandate. He does not have large congressional majorities. Federal policy change in the next four years doesn’t depend on Mr. Trump but on whether our representatives support or oppose him. And through local pressure, we have the power to shape what they consider possible.