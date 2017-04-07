Community Health Centers of Burlington settle with former CEO

BURLINGTON — The former CEO of the Community Health Centers of Burlington says he’s reached a settlement with the organization over his claim of wrongful termination.

Greg Robinson, the former CEO, was fired while on vacation in October after only four months on the job. He filed a wrongful termination claim that was scheduled to begin mediation in January.

Community Health Centers of Burlington Board President Chris Perrera cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the termination at the time, but Robinson said then that his three-year contract was terminated for “no cause,” and his lawyer had requested monetary damages.

Robinson said in an email Thursday that he had “settled amicably” with Community Health Centers of Burlington last week. “While we aren’t disclosing the full terms, I can definitely say we parted on good terms,” Robinson said.

One of the mutually agreed upon terms, according to Robinson, is a joint statement that he provided. Board members and staff at the CHCB could not be reached to confirm that the statement Robinson provided was agreed upon in the settlement terms.

The statement reads: “We were pleased to have Dr. Robinson serve as CEO, and his hard work resulted in unanimous support for his strategic initiatives and vision by the Board. The Board decided upon realization of organizational goals, there was no longer a desire to pursue the course of change DR. Robinson had led, and thus there was a mutual parting of ways.”

Janine Fleri, a Community Health Centers of Burlington spokeswoman, initially declined to comment on the status of the mediation. However, after being informed that Robinson had provided a joint statement to VTDigger, Fleri verified that it was mutually agreed upon. Fleri declined to answer any questions about the settlement saying the organization has no further comment on the situation.

Perrera did not return a call requesting comment Thursday. The organization announced in news release earlier this week that Alison Calderara, previously vice president of community grants for CHCB, would take over as CEO. The release makes no mention of Robinson or the settlement. Fleri said Calderera was not available to comment either.

In a statement included with the news release, Perrera offers glowing praise of Calderara: “Accomplished. Determined. Passionate. Dedicated. Smart. Leader. The Soul of CHCB. These are just some of the words and phrases chosen to describe Alison Calderara as we discussed her candidacy to be the next CHCB.”

“Steady leadership is more important than it’s ever been in determining our path forward and ensuring our ability to continue to provide vital services for the most vulnerable in our community,” Perrera added.

Community Health Centers of Burlington is one of 12 federally qualified health centers in the state, a governmental designation that dictates payments from the public health programs Medicare and Medicaid. With seven locations in Chittenden and Grand Isle counties, it is the third largest community health center in Vermont.