Bronx Man Charged with Supplying Heroin, Crack Cocaine for Distribution in Vermont

News Release — U.S. Department of Justice United States Attorney District of Vermont

April 6, 2017

Contact:

Tim Atkinson

United States Attorney’s Office, District of Vermont

[email protected]

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that a federal grand jury returned a Second Superseding Indictment charging eight defendants with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including Andre Terrell, aka “Buzzo,” of Bronx, New York. The indictment alleges that Terrell conspired with Evan Harris, aka “Red,” William Harris, aka “G,” Troy Washington, Sara Munger, aka “Big Sara,” John Finn, aka “Pops,” Jeffrey Lacroix, and Gregory Wright to distribute cocaine base and heroin in Vermont from February of 2015 to August 25, 2016.

According to Court documents, the United States alleges that during the conspiracy, Evan Harris, Troy Washington, William Harris, and others distributed controlled substances in Chittenden County, Vermont. Evan Harris would provide the money obtained from these sales to Sara Munger, who would bring the money to Andre Terrell in the Bronx for additional quantities of heroin and cocaine base. Munger would then bring the controlled substances back to Vermont by automobile, and provide them to Evan Harris. Once the controlled substances were in Vermont, Evan Harris split the drugs with William Harris, and the drugs were stored and distributed from the residences of John Finn, Jeffrey Lacroix, and others in Chittenden County.

On July 7, 2016, law enforcement arrested Munger during a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 91, and found her to be in possession of approximately 127 grams of heroin and 24.8 grams of cocaine base. On August 23, 2016, a cooperating informant retrieved over $11,000 from Evan Harris at a residence in Burlington Vermont, which was intended for Andre Terrell. On August 24, 2016, the cooperating informant traveled to the Bronx, and delivered the $11,000 to Andre Terrell in exchange for over 100 grams of heroin.

On March 13, 2017, Terrell was charged by Criminal Complaint, and subsequently arrested in the Bronx. On March 17, 2017, Terrell appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Barbara C. Moses in the Southern District of New York, who ordered that Terrell remain detained pending his appearance in the District of Vermont. Terrell’s initial appearance in Vermont has not yet been scheduled. Evan Harris, William Harris, Troy Washington, Sara Munger, John Finn, Jeffrey Lacroix, and Gregory Wright have all previously appeared before

United States Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy after the federal grand jury charged them in previous indictments.

The United States Attorney emphasizes that the charges contained in the Second Superseding Indictment are merely accusations and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty. If Terrell is convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, and a maximum possible term of imprisonment of forty years.

The United States is represented in this matter by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt. Terrell is represented by William Theodore Martin, Esq. of Somers, New York. Evan Harris is represented by Bradley Stetler, Esq. William Harris is represented by David Watts, Esq. Troy Washington is represented by Kevin Henry, Esq. Sara Munger is represented by Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels, Esq. John Finn is represented by Michael J. Straub, Esq. Jeffrey Lacroix is represented by David J. Williams, Esq. Gregory Wright is represented by Christopher L. Davis, Esq. The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration.