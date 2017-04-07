Comment Policy
Bob Stannard: Trump needs a nanny
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Bob Stannard, a former lobbyist, who is still an author and musician. This piece first appeared in the Bennington Banner.Say what you will about our previous president, Barack Obama, one thing was for certain: He didn’t need a nanny.
Sadly, the same can’t be said for our current president as was evident this past week when he officially brought his daughter (and the woman he creepily said he’d like to date) into the White House in some sort of capacity, one that’s not completely clear. Is she supposed to be a confidante? An adviser? We don’t really know, but it should be clear to even the untrained eye that the real reason President Trump is bringing Ivanka Trump into his office is because he needs a nanny, a handler.
One can only feel a degree of sorrow for the poor child as she has been put in an untenable position. Her job is to ensure her father ceases making one blunder after another. Good luck. Let’s see what the daughter/nanny is up against.
In less than 100 days in office Trump has falsely accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Towers. There is zero evidence to support this claim, but that was also true of Trump’s insistence that Obama was not born in America. Trump is perfectly comfortable making false claims as long as he makes the nightly news.
He holds the record for the most executive orders overturned by our courts. His one and only bill thus far, the American Health Care Act, never made it to the House floor, primarily because it provided too much health care for people. (Note: while the bill was being advanced, Ivanka and her husband and all around Superman Jared Kushner were off skiing.)
This is already shaping up to be the most corrupt and incompetent presidency in our history and Trump has only been on the job for two months.
He holds the record for having the shortest-serving national security adviser, Mike Flynn: 24 days.
Just yesterday he falsely accused Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser, of committing a crime, again without any evidence. Then there’s the awkward endorsement of Fox News’ alleged serial sexual predator, Bill O’Reilly, who was forced to settle a $13 million suit for assaulting and abusing woman. It should come as no surprise that our accused serial sexual predator president would rush to the aid of O’Reilly. Misogynistic sexual predators have to stick together after all. Trump said, “O’Reilly’s a good guy.” O’Reilly may be a lot of things but a good guy isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. The irony was not lost on most folks when we learn that Trump’s endorsement just so happens to coincide with our National Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month.
Earlier this week Trump drew a red line in the sand with China declaring that they do something about the ruler of North Korea, Kim Jung Un, or else he would. What on earth is that supposed to mean? Are we about to attack North Korea now?
Today we learned that Trump was moved by a video he saw of the people of Syria who were gassed by their leader, Bashar al-Assad. He now believes that Assad is a bad guy who has to go. Apparently the killing of hundreds of thousands of his own people and forcing millions of Syria refugees to flee their homeland wasn’t enough to convince Trump that Assad, and his partner Vladimir Putin, are horrible murderers. So are we now going to war in Syria?
We haven’t even gotten into the level of corruption, favoritism, collusion and collaboration with Russia. Yes, it’s pretty clear that members of Trump’s campaign team did collude with the Russians to influence the election in his favor.
This is already shaping up to be the most corrupt and incompetent presidency in our history and Trump has only been on the job for two months. Oh, it’s clear that he needs a handler/nanny and probably should’ve had one the day he took office. The only question is whether or not his daughter-he’d-like-to-date is the right person for the job. She’ll be hard to fire.
