Alliance Presents Baker v. Vermont Marriage Equality Panel at VLS

April 7, 2017

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt., April 7, 2017––Alliance, a coalition of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning (LGBTQ) and straight members of the Vermont Law School community, will honor the 20th anniversary of the filing of Baker v. Vermont—and the groundbreaking decision that made Vermont a leader in marriage equality—with a panel discussion from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in Chase Community Center at VLS. The event, free and open to the public and press, will be streamed live at vermontlaw.edu/live.

Guest panelists include Stan Baker and Peter Harrigan, one of three same-sex couples who, in July 1997, filed suit against the State of Vermont and the towns where they had been denied marriage licenses. Additional panelists and LGBTQ advocates include Peg Harrigan, Anne Vernon, and attorney Susan Murray, who assisted with the case.

“They have worked hard for LGBTQ civil rights, and we want to recognize their commitment and hear about their lifelong efforts for equality in Vermont,” said Ana C. Burke JD’17. “Although our country is facing political strife, Alliance remains steadfast in our commitment to promote social change and progress. This event is meant to honor some of those who helped make Vermont an early leader in the movement for marriage equality.”

In Baker v. Vermont, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that the state’s prohibition of same-sex marriage denied rights granted by the state constitution, and provided that “plaintiffs are entitled … to obtain the same benefits and protections afforded by Vermont law to married opposite-sex couples.” The court left implementation to the state legislature, which instituted civil unions for same-sex couples in 2000. Vermont legalized same-sex marriage in 2009.

In addition to discussing the legal journey of Baker v. Vermont and civil unions in the state, Alliance and guests will celebrate marriage equality since Baker. Alliance also hopes to inspire conversation that extends beyond marriage equality to address additional social and institutional barriers faced by the LGBTQ community.

Lunch will be provided during the Baker v. Vermont panel at Vermont Law School. For more information about the event, email [email protected] For more information about Alliance and other student groups at VLS, visit vermontlaw.edu/community/student-groups.