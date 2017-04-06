Waterbury LEAP Hosts Vermont’s Largest Energy Fair Saturday

News Release — Waterbury LEAP

April 3, 2017

Contact:

Duncan McDougall – Chair

Waterbury LEAP

802-244-0944

cell: 802-477-2968

[email protected]

Waterbury, VT: On Saturday, April 8 from 9 AM to 3 PM the volunteers of Waterbury LEAP (Local Energy Action Partnership) will be hosting annual LEAP Energy Fair at the Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury, VT. Over the past 11 years this free, family-friendly event has grown into the largest energy fair in Vermont with more than 600 visitors.

Attendees of the upcoming Fair will be able to tour more than 75 energy-related exhibits and talk with experts about solar power, heat pumps, weatherization, energy audits, geothermal, biomass, pellet stoves, electric vehicles, and much more. Several outdoor exhibits will also be available including many electric vehicles.

The Fair will also include breakout sessions with special guest speakers on topics of special interest such as Going Solar, Air & Ground Source Heat Pumps, and Weatherization.

“We’ve all had a long, snowy winter,” said Waterbury LEAP Chair Duncan McDougall, “and many Vermonters have spent a great deal on energy. The LEAP Energy Fair is a wonderful opportunity for hundreds of people to attend a free event where they can talk with dozens of experts, get their questions answered, and learn many ways to reduce their fuel bills and save money.”

The Fair is family-friendly and includes activities for children such as a free show by Marko the Magician at 11 AM , and free ice cream. There will be food and drinks available from local vendors.

Back by popular demand, thanks to students in the Crossett Brook Sustainability Program, the LEAP Energy Fair will provide free electronics recycling for all attendees.

For more information about the 2017 LEAP Energy Fair and Waterbury LEAP’s work visit www.waterburyleap.org.