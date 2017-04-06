Vermont’s Community Access Channels Grease the Wheels of Democracy

News Release — Vermont Access Network

April 5, 2017

Contact:

Kevin Christopher

802-862-5724

[email protected]

With most Vermont Town Meetings wrapping up on March 7th, cities and town across the state elected a new batch of local officials and set their school and town budget in motion. This year, Vermont’s community media centers continued to serve their unique and valuable purpose, connecting thousands of voters to the decision makers of their community. In addition to extensive coverage of candidates, budgets, and ballot questions before Town Meeting, Vermont’s 25 community media centers covered more than 100 town meetings live on their channels (please see the list below).

Vermont’s community media centers serve a unique and vital purpose in the life and well-being of our communities. They operate 80 Public, Educational, and Governmental (PEG) Access television channels that air thousands of hours of original, locally-produced community-based programs annually. These centers, collectively known as the Vermont Access Network (VAN), knit our state together with gavel-to-gavel coverage of public meetings, student productions, live sporting events, community arts programs, and free speech forums. VAN and community media centers protect free speech and foster our essential community conversations.

Recently, the Vermont Public Service Board ruled on Comcast’s petition to renew its Certificate of Public Good (Docket 8301). The Board approved Comcast’s request for renewal, while joining with dozens of community members in making a strong statement in support of Vermont’s community media centers and PEG channels:

“As both Congress and the State of Vermont have recognized, PEG channels can help meet the substantial and compelling interests of a democratic society in enabling first-hand knowledge of local governmental decision making and events, in providing diverse and local sources of information and ideas, and in helping create an informed and educated citizenry. The success of AMOs in creating a vibrant network of PEG channels in Vermont is measured not by their day-to-day audiences but by how effectively they meet the needs of citizens in their communities by providing coverage of local meetings of interest to them (even if that interest is very occasional or only a one-time occurrence related to a particular local decision that affects them), by generating more informed conversations about local issues and greater public participation in local affairs, by presenting educational content that expands minds and opportunities, and by broadening perspectives through the exposure to diverse sources of information and ideas.” (http://epsb.vermont.gov/?q=node/104/16262)

Despite Comcast’s continued opposition to bringing PEG access into the future for the next generation of cable subscribers, the Vermont Access Network and its members continue to find innovative ways to serve Vermonters via channels, web streaming, direct training, and public offerings. For more information about the unique services of Vermont’s community media centers or the status of Comcast’s appeal of the Board’s order, please contact VAN President Kevin Christopher at [email protected] or 802-862-5724.

VERMONT COMMUNITY MEDIA CENTERS COVER TOWN MEETINGS ACROSS THE STATE – A SAMPLE MARCH 2017

AMO

MEETING DATE

TOWN MEETING EVENT

BCTV

3/6/2017

Vernon Town Meeting – Part 1

BCTV

3/8/2017

Vernon Town Meeting – Part 2

BCTV

3/7/2017

Newfane Town Meeting

BCTV

3/7/2017

Townshend Town Meeting

BCTV

3/7/2017

Putney Town Meeting

BCTV

3/7/2017

Guilford Town Meeting

BCTV

3/7/2017

Dummerston Town Meeting

BCTV

3/7/2017

Jamaica Town Meeting

CATTV

3/6/2017

Pownal Town Meeting

CATTV

3/6/2017

Bennington Town Meeting

CATTV

3/6/2017

Shaftsbury Town Meeting

CATV

3/2/2017

Dresden School District

CATV

3/4/2017

Hanover School Distirct

CATV

3/6/2017

Norwich Pre-Town Meeting

Ch 17

3/6/2017

Essex Town Meeting

Ch 17

3/6/2017

Williston Town Meeting

Ch 17

3/7/2017

Election Results Program

CVTV

03/07/17

Plainfield Town Meeting

GNAT

3/6/2017

Arlington Town Meeting

GNAT

02/29/17

Manchester School Town Meeting

GNAT

3/4/2017

Manchester Town Meeting

GNAT

3/6/2017

Dorset Town Meeting

GNAT

3/6/2017

Sunderland Town Meeting

GNAT

3/7/2017

Winhall Town Meeting

GNAT

3/7/2017

Weston Town Meeting

GNAT

3/7/2017

Londonderry Town Meeting

KATV

3/6/2017

St. Johnsbury LIVE Pre-Town Meeting

LCATV

3/6/2017

Colchester Town Meeting

LCATV

3/6/2017

Milton Town Meeting

LCATV

3/7/2017

Georgia Town Meeting

LCATV

3/4/2017

Fairfax Town Meeting

LCATV

3/6/2017

Westford Town Meeting

LCATV

3/4/2017

South Hero Town Meeting

LCATV

3/6/2017

Grand Isle Town Meeting

LCATV

3/6/2017

North Hero Town Meeting

LPCTV

3/6/2017

Ludlow Town Meeting

LPCTV

3/6/2017

Mount Holly Town Meeting

LPCTV

3/6/2017

Plymouth Town Meeting

LPCTV

3/6/2017

Cavendish Town Meeting

MCTV

3/7/2017

Middlebury Town Meeting

MMCTV

3/7/2017

Jericho Town Meeting

MMCTV

3/7/2017

Richmond Town Meeting

MMCTV

3/7/2017

Underhill Town Meeting

MRVTV

3/7/17

Fayston Town Meeting

MRVTV

3/7/2017

Moretown Town Meeting

MRVTV

3/7/2017

Waitsfield Town Meeting

MRVTV

3/7/2017

Warren Town Meeting

MRVTV

3/6/2017

Harwood Unified Union School Annual

NWATV

3/7/2017

Highgate Town Meeting

NWATV

3/7/2017

Enosburgh Town Meeting

NWATV

3/7/2017

Fairfield Town Meeting

NWATV

3/7/2017

Sheldon Town Meeting

NWATV

3/7/2017

Montgomery Town Meeting

ORCA

3/7/2017

Randolph Town Meeting

ORCA

3/7/2017

Bethel Town Meeting

ORCA

3/8/2017

Waterbury Village

SAPA TV

3/4/2017

Weathersfield Town Meeting

SAPA TV

3/6/2014

Springfield Town Meeting

SAPA TV

3/6/2014

Chester Town Meeting

SAPA TV

3/2/2017

CAES Annual Meeting

VCAM

3/6/2017

Charlotte Informational Hearing

VCAM

3/7/2017

Charlotte Town Meeting

VCAM

3/6/2017

Hinesburg Town Meeting

VCAM

3/6/2017

Shelburne Town Meeting

VCAM

3/6/2017

Vergennes Annual City Meeting

WOA

3/6/2017

Windsor Town Meeting