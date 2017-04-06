Vermont’s Community Access Channels Grease the Wheels of Democracy

News Release — Vermont Access Network
April 5, 2017
Contact:
Kevin Christopher
802-862-5724
[email protected]
With most Vermont Town Meetings wrapping up on March 7th, cities and town across the state elected a new batch of local officials and set their school and town budget in motion. This year, Vermont’s community media centers continued to serve their unique and valuable purpose, connecting thousands of voters to the decision makers of their community. In addition to extensive coverage of candidates, budgets, and ballot questions before Town Meeting, Vermont’s 25 community media centers covered more than 100 town meetings live on their channels (please see the list below).
Vermont’s community media centers serve a unique and vital purpose in the life and well-being of our communities. They operate 80 Public, Educational, and Governmental (PEG) Access television channels that air thousands of hours of original, locally-produced community-based programs annually. These centers, collectively known as the Vermont Access Network (VAN), knit our state together with gavel-to-gavel coverage of public meetings, student productions, live sporting events, community arts programs, and free speech forums. VAN and community media centers protect free speech and foster our essential community conversations.
Recently, the Vermont Public Service Board ruled on Comcast’s petition to renew its Certificate of Public Good (Docket 8301). The Board approved Comcast’s request for renewal, while joining with dozens of community members in making a strong statement in support of Vermont’s community media centers and PEG channels:
“As both Congress and the State of Vermont have recognized, PEG channels can help meet the substantial and compelling interests of a democratic society in enabling first-hand knowledge of local governmental decision making and events, in providing diverse and local sources of information and ideas, and in helping create an informed and educated citizenry. The success of AMOs in creating a vibrant network of PEG channels in Vermont is measured not by their day-to-day audiences but by how effectively they meet the needs of citizens in their communities by providing coverage of local meetings of interest to them (even if that interest is very occasional or only a one-time occurrence related to a particular local decision that affects them), by generating more informed conversations about local issues and greater public participation in local affairs, by presenting educational content that expands minds and opportunities, and by broadening perspectives through the exposure to diverse sources of information and ideas.” (http://epsb.vermont.gov/?q=node/104/16262)
Despite Comcast’s continued opposition to bringing PEG access into the future for the next generation of cable subscribers, the Vermont Access Network and its members continue to find innovative ways to serve Vermonters via channels, web streaming, direct training, and public offerings. For more information about the unique services of Vermont’s community media centers or the status of Comcast’s appeal of the Board’s order, please contact VAN President Kevin Christopher at [email protected] or 802-862-5724.
VERMONT COMMUNITY MEDIA CENTERS COVER TOWN MEETINGS ACROSS THE STATE – A SAMPLE MARCH 2017
AMO
MEETING DATE
TOWN MEETING EVENT
BCTV
3/6/2017
Vernon Town Meeting – Part 1
BCTV
3/8/2017
Vernon Town Meeting – Part 2
BCTV
3/7/2017
Newfane Town Meeting
BCTV
3/7/2017
Townshend Town Meeting
BCTV
3/7/2017
Putney Town Meeting
BCTV
3/7/2017
Guilford Town Meeting
BCTV
3/7/2017
Dummerston Town Meeting
BCTV
3/7/2017
Jamaica Town Meeting
CATTV
3/6/2017
Pownal Town Meeting
CATTV
3/6/2017
Bennington Town Meeting
CATTV
3/6/2017
Shaftsbury Town Meeting
CATV
3/2/2017
Dresden School District
CATV
3/4/2017
Hanover School Distirct
CATV
3/6/2017
Norwich Pre-Town Meeting
Ch 17
3/6/2017
Essex Town Meeting
Ch 17
3/6/2017
Williston Town Meeting
Ch 17
3/7/2017
Election Results Program
CVTV
03/07/17
Plainfield Town Meeting
GNAT
3/6/2017
Arlington Town Meeting
GNAT
02/29/17
Manchester School Town Meeting
GNAT
3/4/2017
Manchester Town Meeting
GNAT
3/6/2017
Dorset Town Meeting
GNAT
3/6/2017
Sunderland Town Meeting
GNAT
3/7/2017
Winhall Town Meeting
GNAT
3/7/2017
Weston Town Meeting
GNAT
3/7/2017
Londonderry Town Meeting
KATV
3/6/2017
St. Johnsbury LIVE Pre-Town Meeting
LCATV
3/6/2017
Colchester Town Meeting
LCATV
3/6/2017
Milton Town Meeting
LCATV
3/7/2017
Georgia Town Meeting
LCATV
3/4/2017
Fairfax Town Meeting
LCATV
3/6/2017
Westford Town Meeting
LCATV
3/4/2017
South Hero Town Meeting
LCATV
3/6/2017
Grand Isle Town Meeting
LCATV
3/6/2017
North Hero Town Meeting
LPCTV
3/6/2017
Ludlow Town Meeting
LPCTV
3/6/2017
Mount Holly Town Meeting
LPCTV
3/6/2017
Plymouth Town Meeting
LPCTV
3/6/2017
Cavendish Town Meeting
MCTV
3/7/2017
Middlebury Town Meeting
MMCTV
3/7/2017
Jericho Town Meeting
MMCTV
3/7/2017
Richmond Town Meeting
MMCTV
3/7/2017
Underhill Town Meeting
MRVTV
3/7/17
Fayston Town Meeting
MRVTV
3/7/2017
Moretown Town Meeting
MRVTV
3/7/2017
Waitsfield Town Meeting
MRVTV
3/7/2017
Warren Town Meeting
MRVTV
3/6/2017
Harwood Unified Union School Annual
NWATV
3/7/2017
Highgate Town Meeting
NWATV
3/7/2017
Enosburgh Town Meeting
NWATV
3/7/2017
Fairfield Town Meeting
NWATV
3/7/2017
Sheldon Town Meeting
NWATV
3/7/2017
Montgomery Town Meeting
ORCA
3/7/2017
Randolph Town Meeting
ORCA
3/7/2017
Bethel Town Meeting
ORCA
3/8/2017
Waterbury Village
SAPA TV
3/4/2017
Weathersfield Town Meeting
SAPA TV
3/6/2014
Springfield Town Meeting
SAPA TV
3/6/2014
Chester Town Meeting
SAPA TV
3/2/2017
CAES Annual Meeting
VCAM
3/6/2017
Charlotte Informational Hearing
VCAM
3/7/2017
Charlotte Town Meeting
VCAM
3/6/2017
Hinesburg Town Meeting
VCAM
3/6/2017
Shelburne Town Meeting
VCAM
3/6/2017
Vergennes Annual City Meeting
WOA
3/6/2017
Windsor Town Meeting