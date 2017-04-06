 

Vermont’s Community Access Channels Grease the Wheels of Democracy

News Release — Vermont Access Network
April 5, 2017

With most Vermont Town Meetings wrapping up on March 7th, cities and town across the state elected a new batch of local officials and set their school and town budget in motion. This year, Vermont’s community media centers continued to serve their unique and valuable purpose, connecting thousands of voters to the decision makers of their community. In addition to extensive coverage of candidates, budgets, and ballot questions before Town Meeting, Vermont’s 25 community media centers covered more than 100 town meetings live on their channels (please see the list below).

Vermont’s community media centers serve a unique and vital purpose in the life and well-being of our communities. They operate 80 Public, Educational, and Governmental (PEG) Access television channels that air thousands of hours of original, locally-produced community-based programs annually. These centers, collectively known as the Vermont Access Network (VAN), knit our state together with gavel-to-gavel coverage of public meetings, student productions, live sporting events, community arts programs, and free speech forums. VAN and community media centers protect free speech and foster our essential community conversations.

Recently, the Vermont Public Service Board ruled on Comcast’s petition to renew its Certificate of Public Good (Docket 8301). The Board approved Comcast’s request for renewal, while joining with dozens of community members in making a strong statement in support of Vermont’s community media centers and PEG channels:

“As both Congress and the State of Vermont have recognized, PEG channels can help meet the substantial and compelling interests of a democratic society in enabling first-hand knowledge of local governmental decision making and events, in providing diverse and local sources of information and ideas, and in helping create an informed and educated citizenry. The success of AMOs in creating a vibrant network of PEG channels in Vermont is measured not by their day-to-day audiences but by how effectively they meet the needs of citizens in their communities by providing coverage of local meetings of interest to them (even if that interest is very occasional or only a one-time occurrence related to a particular local decision that affects them), by generating more informed conversations about local issues and greater public participation in local affairs, by presenting educational content that expands minds and opportunities, and by broadening perspectives through the exposure to diverse sources of information and ideas.” (http://epsb.vermont.gov/?q=node/104/16262)

Despite Comcast’s continued opposition to bringing PEG access into the future for the next generation of cable subscribers, the Vermont Access Network and its members continue to find innovative ways to serve Vermonters via channels, web streaming, direct training, and public offerings. For more information about the unique services of Vermont’s community media centers or the status of Comcast’s appeal of the Board’s order, please contact VAN President Kevin Christopher at [email protected] or 802-862-5724.

VERMONT COMMUNITY MEDIA CENTERS COVER TOWN MEETINGS ACROSS THE STATE – A SAMPLE MARCH 2017
AMO
MEETING DATE
TOWN MEETING EVENT

BCTV
3/6/2017
Vernon Town Meeting – Part 1

BCTV
3/8/2017
Vernon Town Meeting – Part 2

BCTV
3/7/2017
Newfane Town Meeting

BCTV
3/7/2017
Townshend Town Meeting

BCTV
3/7/2017
Putney Town Meeting

BCTV
3/7/2017
Guilford Town Meeting

BCTV
3/7/2017
Dummerston Town Meeting

BCTV
3/7/2017
Jamaica Town Meeting

CATTV
3/6/2017
Pownal Town Meeting

CATTV
3/6/2017
Bennington Town Meeting

CATTV
3/6/2017
Shaftsbury Town Meeting

CATV
3/2/2017
Dresden School District

CATV
3/4/2017
Hanover School Distirct

CATV
3/6/2017
Norwich Pre-Town Meeting

Ch 17
3/6/2017
Essex Town Meeting

Ch 17
3/6/2017
Williston Town Meeting

Ch 17
3/7/2017
Election Results Program

CVTV
03/07/17
Plainfield Town Meeting

GNAT
3/6/2017
Arlington Town Meeting

GNAT
02/29/17
Manchester School Town Meeting

GNAT
3/4/2017
Manchester Town Meeting

GNAT
3/6/2017
Dorset Town Meeting

GNAT
3/6/2017
Sunderland Town Meeting

GNAT
3/7/2017
Winhall Town Meeting

GNAT
3/7/2017
Weston Town Meeting

GNAT
3/7/2017
Londonderry Town Meeting

KATV
3/6/2017
St. Johnsbury LIVE Pre-Town Meeting

LCATV
3/6/2017
Colchester Town Meeting

LCATV
3/6/2017
Milton Town Meeting

LCATV
3/7/2017
Georgia Town Meeting

LCATV
3/4/2017
Fairfax Town Meeting

LCATV
3/6/2017
Westford Town Meeting

LCATV
3/4/2017
South Hero Town Meeting

LCATV
3/6/2017
Grand Isle Town Meeting

LCATV
3/6/2017
North Hero Town Meeting

LPCTV
3/6/2017
Ludlow Town Meeting

LPCTV
3/6/2017
Mount Holly Town Meeting

LPCTV
3/6/2017
Plymouth Town Meeting

LPCTV
3/6/2017
Cavendish Town Meeting

MCTV
3/7/2017
Middlebury Town Meeting

MMCTV
3/7/2017
Jericho Town Meeting

MMCTV
3/7/2017
Richmond Town Meeting

MMCTV
3/7/2017
Underhill Town Meeting

MRVTV
3/7/17
Fayston Town Meeting

MRVTV
3/7/2017
Moretown Town Meeting

MRVTV
3/7/2017
Waitsfield Town Meeting

MRVTV
3/7/2017
Warren Town Meeting

MRVTV
3/6/2017
Harwood Unified Union School Annual

NWATV
3/7/2017
Highgate Town Meeting

NWATV
3/7/2017
Enosburgh Town Meeting

NWATV
3/7/2017
Fairfield Town Meeting

NWATV
3/7/2017
Sheldon Town Meeting

NWATV
3/7/2017
Montgomery Town Meeting

ORCA
3/7/2017
Randolph Town Meeting

ORCA
3/7/2017
Bethel Town Meeting

ORCA
3/8/2017
Waterbury Village

SAPA TV
3/4/2017
Weathersfield Town Meeting

SAPA TV
3/6/2014
Springfield Town Meeting

SAPA TV
3/6/2014
Chester Town Meeting

SAPA TV
3/2/2017
CAES Annual Meeting

VCAM
3/6/2017
Charlotte Informational Hearing

VCAM
3/7/2017
Charlotte Town Meeting

VCAM
3/6/2017
Hinesburg Town Meeting

VCAM
3/6/2017
Shelburne Town Meeting

VCAM
3/6/2017
Vergennes Annual City Meeting

WOA
3/6/2017
Windsor Town Meeting

