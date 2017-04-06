Vermont State Colleges Offers Guaranteed Transfer through New Direct Admissions Program

News Release — Vermont State Colleges

April 5, 2017

Contact:

Adam Warrington, CCV Director of Admissions

802-654-0543

www.vsc.edu/direct-admissions/

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) is pleased to announce the Direct Admissions program, which gives Community College of Vermont (CCV) graduates guaranteed transfer admission into Castleton University, Johnson State, Lyndon State or Vermont Tech, where students have the option of enrolling in one of nearly 50 bachelor’s degree programs, with more expected soon.

Direct Admissions represents the VSCS’s commitment to making higher education accessible and flexible for all Vermonters. The program allows students to save both time and money, eliminate the uncertainty of the transfer process, benefit from the support of two partnering institutions, and complete two degree programs. “By committing to admit students to their destination college at the start of their time at CCV, we are giving students the clearest possible path to transfer,” said CCV Director of Admissions Adam Warrington. “Students won’t have to wonder if they are taking the right courses or if their courses will transfer. They won’t have to worry about requirements changing. They will know that every one of the courses they take at CCV will fit into both their associate and bachelor’s degrees.”

Dwight Cross, Associate Dean of Enrollment and Alumni Affairs for Vermont Tech, emphasized the potential benefits to students. “By far, the majority of our enrolling transfer students begin their college education at CCV,” said Cross. “The Direct Admissions process will allow students to focus on coursework they can be assured will transfer. We will know much earlier in the enrollment process who is considering transferring to Vermont Tech, and will be able to offer appropriate advice and counseling.”

Castleton University Dean of Enrollment Maurice Ouimet expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to collaborate with CCV in support of Vermont students. “One of the goals of the program is to make a four-year degree more attainable for Vermont students who may not be thinking college is in their future. Our hope is that the pairing of a CCV and Castleton degree plan will be an accessible, affordable and straight-forward pathway to a successful future.”

Pathways for students enrolled in Direct Admissions include a detailed transfer map, which outlines a specific course of study. For example, a student who wishes to complete a bachelor’s in Business Administration at Lyndon will enroll in CCV’s Business degree program. Each of the 62 credits the student earns through this program is applied directly toward the bachelor’s degree, with the requisite 120 credits obtainable within four years. At Johnson, CCV graduates can pursue a bachelor’s in Wellness and Alternative Medicine without needing to apply. Such transfer pathways allow students to reach their academic goals with support, efficiency and clear direction.

The Direct Admissions program option is available immediately at all VSCS schools. To learn more, contact Adam Warrington, CCV Director of Admissions, at 802-654-0543, or visit https://www.vsc.edu/direct-admissions/.