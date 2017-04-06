Vermont Federal Credit Union Receives 2016 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award

News Release — Vermont Federal Credit Union

April 6, 2017

Contact:

Kylie J. Webster

Marketing Strategist

Vermont Federal Credit Union

(802) 923-1322, (888) 252-0202 Ext. 1322

[email protected]

Burlington, VT – On March 23, Sara Klein, Human Resource Manager at Vermont Federal Credit Union, accepted the 2016 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award at the 2017 Worksite Wellness Conference.

The awards highlight worksites around the State and their efforts to promote the health and wellness of employees. Sara Klein and HR Specialist Amanda Reid were recognized as outstanding individuals who played a crucial role in Vermont Federal Credit Union’s 2016 wellness program. Cynthia Turner, Vice President of Human Resources, stated that “Vermont Federal is very proud to be recognized for the third year in a row in our commitment to the wellbeing of staff.” Ongoing wellness programs at Vermont Federal include wellness challenges, onsite chiropractic and massage, nutrition classes, CSAs, discounted gym memberships, local Employee Assistance

Programs and more!

Vermont Federal is a $490 million-plus financial institution, with six locations currently serving over 36,000 members. Members are part of a cooperative, meaning they share ownership in the Credit Union and elect a volunteer board of directors. Vermont Federal Credit Union provides membership to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Chittenden, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Franklin, Washington, or Addison Counties in Vermont. Vermont Federal Credit Union is committed to providing support to the communities it serves and to make a decided difference in the lives of its members and other Vermonters. For more information about Vermont Federal Credit Union, call (888) 252-0202, visit www.vermontfederal.org, or find us on Facebook.